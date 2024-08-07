Mushroom Council Names Amy Wood its New President

LEE’S SUMMIT, MISSOURI – The Mushroom Council has named produce marketing strategist Amy Wood its new President & CEO.

Wood assumed the role this month after the Mushroom Council conducted an exhaustive national search following the planned transition of prior President Bart Minor, who had led the Council for 26 years.

Wood will be responsible for developing and overseeing strategic marketing, communication, research and promotion programs designed to bring profitable returns to U.S. mushroom farms and importers by increasing awareness and consumption of fresh mushrooms.

Wood brings more than two decades of food marketing and communications expertise to this critical position, with a heavy emphasis on produce marketing. She most recently was Senior Vice President, Food Strategy at integrated food and agriculture marketing communications agency Curious Plot, which has represented the Mushroom Council for the past nine years.

While at the agency, Wood led planning and strategy for such Mushroom Council initiatives as the Blended Burger Project, Feed Your Immune System, Mushroom Monday and more. She represented additional clients including California Avocado Commission, National Watermelon Promotion Board and Sun World International.

“Amy is a true food marketing strategist and leader who not only is ready to go on day one because of her near decade of immersion in the mushroom industry, but also because of her vast background leading and counseling marketing teams for dozens of commodity boards and organizations,” said Michael Stephan, Chairman of the Mushroom Council.

“Like so many other commodity boards and associations, the mushroom industry finds itself at the critical intersection of maintaining its loyal customer base while expanding and attracting new shoppers,” said Wood. “I look forward to the challenge ahead.”

About the Mushroom Council

The Mushroom Council is composed of fresh market producers and importers who average more than 500,000 pounds of mushrooms produced or imported annually. The mushroom program is authorized by the Mushroom Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1990 and is administered by the Mushroom Council under the supervision of the Agricultural Marketing Service. Research and promotion programs help to expand, maintain and develop markets for individual agricultural commodities in the United States and abroad. These industry self-help programs are requested and funded by the industry groups that they serve. For more information, visit mushroomcouncil.com.