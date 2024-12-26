The Mushroom Council Shares the Most-Clicked Mushroom Recipes of 2024

We already know that mushrooms are among the trendiest ingredients in kitchens across the U.S., but how are shoppers actually cooking with them? According to visits to the Mushroom Council’s popular online recipe directory, it’s about both simplicity and exploration.

From classic mushroom soup to innovative takes on lasagna and crab cakes, the past year’s top five most-clicked dishes on the Mushroom Council site reflect a growing interest among mushroom lovers for easy-to-make meals with bold flavors and new ingredients.

Mushroom fans visited the Council’s recipe directory more than 433,000 times in just 12 months. Here are the top five most-clicked mushroom recipes for the year:

Easy Mushroom Soup

The top recipe for a reason, this hearty and comforting mushroom soup is easily everyone’s favorite. With just a handful of simple ingredients and less than 30 minutes, this creamy, umami pot of soup makes the ultimate comfort meal. Pasta with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

Rich and savory, this pasta quickly became a household favorite for those seeking a satisfying and indulgent dish. Mexican Lasagna

With layers of mushrooms, beans, corn and beef, this hearty dish proved to be a crowd-pleaser, ideal for family dinners or gatherings. Simple Sautéed Mushrooms

Because sometimes simple is just the best. Perfectly sautéed and seasoned mushrooms offer a flavorful side dish or topping. Lion’s Mane Mushroom “Crab” Cakes

A vegetarian twist on crab cakes, Lion’s Mane mushrooms replace crab with a tender, savory texture, making this dish a standout favorite.

“Mushroom lovers are looking for easy, versatile recipes that are as exciting as they are simple,” said Amy Wood, President of the Mushroom Council. “Whether it’s a creamy mushroom soup or a creative take on a classic dish, 2024’s most popular recipes reflect how mushrooms are at the heart of kitchen creativity and exploration. With more than 350 recipes on our site, we love to inspire home cooks with classic and new ways to enjoy mushrooms.”

About the Mushroom Council

The Mushroom Council is composed of fresh market producers and importers who average more than 500,000 pounds of mushrooms produced or imported annually. The mushroom program is authorized by the Mushroom Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1990 and is administered by the Mushroom Council under the supervision of the Agricultural Marketing Service. Research and promotion programs help to expand, maintain and develop markets for individual agricultural commodities in the United States and abroad. These industry self-help programs are requested and funded by the industry groups that they serve. For more information, visit mushroomcouncil.com.