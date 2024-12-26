Florida Radish Debuts on Instagram

A Fresh Destination for Bold Flavors and Creative Inspiration

MAITLAND, FL – Florida Radish, a proud part of the Florida Vegetable Exchange, announced the launch of its new Instagram page, @FloridaRadish. This vibrant digital hub will showcase Florida-grown radishes’ crunch, versatility, and bold flavor, connecting with chefs, food service professionals, retail buyers, and radish enthusiasts alike.

With the growing season in full swing from November 2024 through May 2025, Florida Radish is perfectly poised to capture the spotlight. Fresh radishes have experienced notable growth, with dollar sales increasing by 4.2% over the past year, according to Circana’s Consumer Behavior Impact report. This surge is driven by shoppers purchasing more radishes per trip and adding them to their baskets more frequently. Beyond their popularity in the produce aisle, restaurants have taken notice, increasingly placing radishes on menus because of their versatility and recognition as a superfood.

Capitalizing on this momentum, the @FloridaRadish Instagram page oﬀers a curated destination to celebrate all things radish. From quick culinary tips to show-stopping recipe ideas, the platform aims to inspire creativity and elevate radishes from a garnish to a hero ingredient.

“Instagram is where people discover trends and spark culinary inspiration, ” said Tori Rumenik, Director of Florida Vegetable Exchange. “With 60% of users turning to the platform for product discovery, @FloridaRadish is the perfect place to connect with our audience and share the incredible possibilities of Florida-grown radishes.”

Whether you’re a professional chef, a retail buyer seeking fresh ideas, or a home cook looking for a new twist, @FloridaRadish has something to oﬀer. Expect eye-catching recipes, behind-the-scenes looks at Florida farms, and fresh ideas for incorporating radishes into every meal, from salads to snacks to unexpected main courses.

Backed by partnerships with recipe developers and a strategic content calendar, Florida Radish is committed to growing awareness and appreciation for this often-underestimated vegetable. The Instagram page aims to support food service, retail, and consumer channels throughout the growing season by highlighting its versatility and nutritional value.

Follow along to see how Florida radishes can transform dishes one crisp, refreshing bite at a time. Join the conversation and explore the endless possibilities by following @FloridaRadish on Instagram.

About Florida Radish

Florida Radish is comprised of grower members who are part of the Florida Vegetable Exchange. As an industry, it ranks first in the U.S. by area harvested, with more than 6,100 acres in production, and plays a significant role in the overall supply of radishes in the U.S.

About the Florida Specialty Crop Foundation

The Florida Specialty Crop Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1991 by the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association to support research and educational activities that benefit Florida’s fruit and vegetable producers and farmworker families. In 2024, the Foundation received a Specialty Crop Block Grant to improve Florida Radish consumption and sales.