USDA Announces Appointments to the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

FOLSOM, Calif. – Nine members and 10 alternate members have been appointed by U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack to serve on the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC). Eighteen appointees will serve a three-year term beginning from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2027, and one alternate appointee will serve a one-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

The council is composed of 21 members, including 12 growers (four regional representatives and eight representatives from the top eight highbush blueberry-producing states); four importers; four exporters; and one public member. In addition to each council member, an alternate member is also appointed. Council members and their alternates are appointed to three-year terms and can be reappointed for one additional three-year term.

“The blueberry industry is at a crossroads,” shared USHBC president Kasey Cronquist. “Our newly appointed council members are joining at a critical time to help ensure that our united efforts continue.”

The newly appointed USHBC members are:

• Western Region Member: Nathan Sakuma, Washington

• Midwest Region Member: Katelyn Craig, Michigan

• Northeast Region Member: Brandon J. Raso, New Jersey

• Southern Region Member: Jody A. McPherson, North Carolina

• Public Member: William O. Cline, North Carolina

• Importer Member: Gonzalo de Elizalde, California

• Exporter Member: Juan Pablo Vogt, Chile

• Exporter Member: Daniel J. Bustamante, Peru

• Exporter Member: Miguel Méndez, Mexico

Newly appointed alternates are:

• Western Region Alternate: Anne Krahmer-Steinkamp, Oregon

• Midwest Region Alternate: Kara Lynn-Hartmann Laraway, Michigan

• Northeast Alternate: Alec Arena, New Jersey

• Southern Alternate: Dan J. Register, Georgia

• Public Alternate: Patricio R. Munoz, Ph.D., Florida

• Importer Alternate: Bonnie Lundblad, New Jersey

• Exporter Alternate: Ruy Barbosa, Chile

• Exporter Alternate: José Antonio Castro, Peru

• Exporter Alternate: Raul Gonzalez Chavez, Mexico



Alternate member appointed to fill vacancy, with a term ending Dec. 31, 2025:

• Alternate Member: Brandon Wade, Georgia

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards like USHBC to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) provides oversight to 22 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability, program integrity, and it’s paid for by industry assessments.

To read USDA’s announcement of these appointments click here.

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is an agriculture research and promotion group that represents blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and supports the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. The blueberry industry is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments. Learn more at blueberrycouncil.org.