Mushroom Council Celebrates the “United States of Mushrooms” for National Mushroom Month in September

Mushrooms are everywhere: in restaurants, in the press, in your kitchen…even in furniture design. With CNN calling them “the new grocery aisle celebrities,” they are a cultural phenomenon sweeping the nation.



September is National Mushroom Month. To celebrate mushrooms and the people making them trend, the Mushroom Council is hitting the road to showcase all that mushrooms have to offer from coast to coast.

Each week, the Council will take followers to a different U.S. region – Northeast, Midwest, West and South – to share on its social pages an array of facts and inspiration at each pit stop, including:

Recipes reflecting regional flavors – such as “One-pot Mushroom Tater Tot Hot Dish” in the Midwest and “Chicken & Dumplings with Mushrooms” in the South

Spotlights of restaurants who helped elevate mushrooms on menus – from pizza joints like Wild Tomato in Egg Harbor, WI, with their “Fun Guy Pizza,” to Mamaleh’s Deli in Boston, dishing their “Smoked Mushroom Reuben”

Fungi fun facts, including where and how mushrooms grow, their nutrition profile, and outstanding sustainability scorecard

Stories from individuals and organizations nationwide – like the James Beard Foundation – that have helped make mushrooms a top culinary trend

Profiles of well-known and up-and-coming mushroom varieties

Mushroom Council’s online destination for National Mushroom Month will launch on Sept. 1 at MushroomCouncil.com/explore. There, individuals can also enter a weekly giveaway for a regional themed kitchen kit, featuring a Mushroom Council cutting board, apron and reusable tote, as well as a spice kit with flavors reflective of that week’s regional spotlight.

About the Mushroom Council:

The Mushroom Council is composed of fresh market producers and importers who average more than 500,000 pounds of mushrooms produced or imported annually. The mushroom program is authorized by the Mushroom Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1990 and is administered by the Mushroom Council under the supervision of the Agricultural Marketing Service. Research and promotion programs help to expand, maintain and develop markets for individual agricultural commodities in the United States and abroad. These industry self-help programs are requested and funded by the industry groups that they serve. For more information, visit mushroomcouncil.com.

# # #