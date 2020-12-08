Giorgio Foods, Inc. Announces Two New, Bold, And Delicious Flavor Additions to Savory Wild Portabella Mushroom Jerky Lineup

TEMPLE, PA. – Giorgio® Foods, Inc. announces two new, bold, and delicious flavor additions of Smokehouse Bacon and Hot & Spicy Cajun Style to their popular existing Savory Wild™ Portabella Mushroom Jerky lineup. These new recipes add to Giorgio’s current flavor lineup of Roasted Garlic & Black Pepper, Sweet Balsamic & Golden Fig, and Sesame, Ginger & Korean Chili, that were recently awarded the prestigious 2020 Backpacker Editor’s Choice Award.

Giorgio’s Portabella Mushroom Jerky portfolio is striking a chord with consumers seeking plant-based protein alternatives for their savory snacking. “As a category leader in the US Mushroom market, Giorgio Fresh Co. and Giorgio Foods continue to place strong emphasis on mushroom-based innovation. Consumer interest and understanding around the culinary and nutritional benefits of mushrooms continue to grow, and we are striving to bring new ways to consume mushrooms to the marketplace” said Brian Loiseau, SVP Sales & Product Development for Giorgio Foods.

Savory Wild’s™ star ingredient, Portabella mushrooms, are grown and hand-picked at the Giorgio farms in Pennsylvania; the jerky is also produced and packaged at the Giorgio facilities near the farms. Savory Wild™ is vegan, gluten-free, carries 9 to 10 grams of protein per bag, is an excellent source of fiber, and carries the Non-GMO Project Verified seal. Savory Wild™ is currently sold online, in natural food stores and in major grocery chains nationwide.

For more information, please contact Brian Loiseau at [email protected] or visit www.savorywild.com

About Giorgio Foods, Inc.:

Since 1928, Giorgio has enjoyed a long-standing reputation for providing the worldwide retail and food service industry with the finest quality mushrooms. A family-owned business with a family tradition of excellence, the Giorgio brand has come to stand for quality and integrity nationally. For more information, visit Giorgio online at giorgiofoods.com, savorywild.com or call 1-800-220-2139.