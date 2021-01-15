Mushroom Council Wants to “Feed Your Immune System”

Consumer concern for immune health is on the rise and, with the pandemic converging with peak cold and flu season, this month the Mushroom Council® has launched the “Feed Your Immune System” education and promotion initiative.

Based at FeedYourImmuneSystem.com, the campaign informs consumers about the micronutrients found in select foods including mushrooms that play a key role in supporting the immune system, outlining how individuals can get the recommended daily allowances of these nutrients.

“We are invested in the importance of the ‘Feed Your Immune System’ program because it’s about more than mushrooms and the micronutrients found within them,” said Bart Minor, president and CEO of the Mushroom Council. “It spotlights an array of additional produce items their respective nutritional qualities that are key for supporting your immune system. We hope this campaign will inform consumers on how they can easily ‘Have a Plant’ – as the Produce for Better Health Foundation advises – to make an impact at a time when people are looking to make choices that support their wellness.”

Among the campaign elements:

A three-month social media program featuring “Immunity 101” information, strategies for including mushrooms and other foods in your diet, shopping tips and more.

Collaborations with dozens of influencers to expand the program’s reach through new recipes, videos, social shares and blog posts.

Partnerships with RDNs Emily Weeks and Chelsey Amer to develop and share new recipes pairing mushrooms with other foods containing micronutrients that play a positive role in supporting a healthy immune system.

Partnering with the Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) on a retail signage campaign.

Co-hosting a Have A Plant® Cook Along with PBH focused on immune health.

Paid search ads for consumers seeking information.

An ongoing media outreach program.

“We are excited to launch this program and will continue to prioritize immunity as a key message and concern throughout the year,” Minor added. “We truly feel we are doing this in service for consumers at a time when this information has never been more critical.”

Visit FeedYourImmuneSystem.com.