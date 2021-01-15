PMA Expands FreshEd Academy Catalogue with Retail Certificate

Newark, De. – Produce Marketing Association (PMA) and Center for Growing Talent (CGT) are continuing to expand virtual learning opportunities for industry members. FreshEd Academy is a growing portfolio of on-demand, online courses that provides industry specific education and training designed by subject matter experts. Launched in 2019 with certificate courses focused on produce safety, PMA and CGT have announced the next FreshEd Academy offering, a certificate course in produce at retail.

The Essentials of Produce at Retail contains 5 modules and is designed for new retail produce department staff and newer associates with up to two years of experience. The course is designed to provide an onboarding experience for those new to the produce industry that combines the best practice experience from seasoned industry experts with a comprehensive and engaging virtual learning experience. Participants will learn about the entire supply chain, top produce items, effective merchandising, customer focus and interaction, and they will learn about the importance of food safety. Upon successful completion of all quizzes and the final exam, all students receive a certificate of completion.

“Professional training is important to member companies and industry professionals alike, driving company performance and professional development. It has never been more important to meet our members where they are with high-quality training and education opportunities,” said CGT Executive Director, Doug Bohr. “Retail is one of our direct connections to consumers. It determines so much of how we as an industry represent your products, our industry, and grow demand. We’re proud to offer Essentials of Produce at Retail and support our retail members’ efforts to onboard and train teams who sell your products.”

The program has been created in partnership with PMA, CGT and industry experts with years of experience in produce departments. Over 18 months, the task force participated in countless surveys, calls and meetings to create a learning experience for those just beginning their work in the produce and floral industries.

“Volunteer leadership is essential to our industry and I am grateful for the task force members that took part and proud of what we created together,” said Joe Watson, PMA vice president of membership engagement and resident retail expert. “Many of us on the task force started our careers on the floor in the produce department. They all have a deep passion for the work, and for empowering new talent with the best resources and information.”

The Essentials of Produce at Retail joins a growing series of courses focused on produce safety including The Essentials of Produce Safety and the Food Safety Crisis Management Simulation. FreshEd Academy will continue to grow in topic areas and will also provide unmatched education for professionals at all levels of their career in the industry. These certificate courses complement the professional development programs and other in-person and virtual learning experiences offered by PMA and Center for Growing Talent, the industry’s premier partner for talent solutions.

Those interested in speaking with someone about offering a certificate course or courses to their teams or across their company can speak with Anthony Barbieri at [email protected]

