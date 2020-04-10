National Banana Day Invites Families to ‘Go Bananas’ – For Real

Those who haven’t already ‘gone bananas’ from being cooped up at home for the past number of weeks will have the chance to do it for real when Ireland marks National Banana Day on Wednesday next, April 15th.



Now in its fourth year, the initiative was devised to give support to the national drive to encourage healthy eating – especially amongst young and growing children – and to remind shoppers to ‘think bananas’ when it comes to choosing a natural and nutritious convenience food or meal accompaniment.



Being promoted by fruit importers Fyffes, activities planned this year invite mums, dads and little ones to compete in a fun-filled series of ‘banana-bingo’ word challenges being hosted by them via their Facebook page. Running each day, Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 2pm, the competition will award cash prizes for the winners whose names will be announced at 5pm daily.



Also featuring on the page is a tasty range of banana-infused recipes that stay-at-home parents and children can enjoy making, including a selection of lip-licking deserts and savoury creations for which bananas are the principal ingredient.



Restricted to online activities due to current regulations, Fyffes marketing manager, Emma Hunt-Duffy is nonetheless upbeat about the appeal the event will have for people of all ages.



“Besides raising awareness of the health benefits of bananas, our goal will be to highlight what a fun and versatile fruit the banana is,” Ms. Hunt-Duffy said.

PHOTO CAPTION: National Banana Day is Wednesday, April 15th. To mark the occasion, Fyffes is inviting mums, dads and little ones to compete in a fun-filled series of ‘banana-bingo’ word challenges being hosted by them via their Facebook page, coupled with a tasty range of banana-infused recipes that stay-at-home parents and children can enjoy making.

