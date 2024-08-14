Naturipe Farms Launches New Value-Added Product, ‘Berry Buddies’ 

Offering a variety of options, Berry Buddies fill a market gap for pre-packaged, fresh-fruit based snacking

Salinas, CA – Naturipe Farms, one of the world’s largest berry companies and an industry-leader in fresh-fruit snacking, is pleased to announce the launch of Berry Buddies, the latest fun-filled addition to their value-added snack line. Berry Buddies promise a delightful twist on traditional snacking, designed to captivate both parents and children alike.

Research underscores the crucial role taste and flavor play in parents’ choices for what their kids reach for when they open the refrigerator door. Berries and grapes are among the most preferred refrigerated produce snacks for children, enjoyed multiple times a week.

“It’s clear how much kids love to snack, and at Naturipe Farms, we love to make those snacks,” said Steven Ware, Vice President, Value-Added at Naturipe Farms. “Berry Buddies meet market demand for delicious, nutritious, easily-transported snack options that are filled with fresh fruit. We’ve put years of hard work, planning, and research and development into Berry Buddies, and we’re thrilled to finally be able to share them with our customers.”

Packaged in containers with separate compartments for each food product, there are three variations in the Berry Buddies line:

Berries and Pancakes: Featuring blueberries, miniature pancakes, and maple syrup for dipping;

Berries, Cookies & Cheese: Combining blueberries, miniature cookies, and mixed cheese, and;

Berries, Pretzels & Cheese: An assortment of blueberries and grapes, crunchy pretzel twists, and cheddar cheese.

Each option has a shelf life of at least 17 days, a portable container, and contains equal to or less than 160 calories, per serving, making them ideal for on-the-go consumption during busy mornings, school lunches, or after-school snacks. Each variety earned the official stamp of approval from The Produce Moms.

“Berry Buddies don’t just taste good — with their bright colors and cartoon character icons relating to ingredients, they’re eye-catching and a fun attraction, too,” said Matt Lyons, Director of Business Development, Value-Added at Naturipe Farms. “Anyone who’s spent time around kids knows that food that tastes good is only half the battle when it comes to what they’ll eat. Berry Buddies make nutritious snacking fun. And they’re not just for kids — even parents will enjoy how delicious and convenient they are!”

Berry Buddies are available in select stores nationwide as of August 5th, 2024, ready to revolutionize snack time with their innovative approach to healthy, enjoyable eating.

To inquire about carrying Berry Buddies at a retailer-level, please contact Naturipe Farms at snacks@naturipefarms.com.

