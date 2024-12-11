Naturipe Farms Set to Quadruple Greenhouse Strawberry Program this Season

Expanding sustainable production yields a sweeter, more flavorful winter season



Salinas, CA – Naturipe Farms, one of the world’s leading berry producers, is excited to announce the successful launch of their third season of the Greenhouse Strawberry program. With new investments in expanded acreage, cutting-edge growing techniques, and more flavorful proprietary varieties, Naturipe is expected to quadruple its supply of premium greenhouse strawberries during the 2024-2025 season.

Grown in the controlled environment of Naturipe’s advanced greenhouse in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, these strawberries are cultivated using sustainable practices designed to minimize environmental impact. The greenhouse is powered by 100% solar energy, ensuring that the entire operation meets the company’s sustainability standards. Additionally, the facility features an advanced temperature control system, a closed-circle recycled water system, and a comprehensive fertility program to promote healthy, pesticide-free fruit with minimal resource consumption.

“We are always exploring new ways to improve both product quality and environmental stewardship,” said Jerry Moran, Vice President of Sales at Naturipe Farms. “The expansion of our greenhouse program is a direct result of our commitment to providing a high-quality product, while also leading the way in sustainable growing practices. This investment will not only benefit retailers and customers, but will help us continue to flourish in the berry industry.”

With limited supply from October to March, greenhouse strawberries provide retailers with a premium seasonal product to boost sales during the winter months. Naturipe’s greenhouse strawberries are carefully cultivated for optimal sweetness, flavor, and consistency, making them a standout addition to any retailer’s product lineup. The clear packaging shows the vibrantly red berries, highlights the “Greenhouse Grown” label, and emphasizes the sweet & flavorful nature of the product, enhancing its appeal on the retail shelf.

“We are always exploring new ways to improve both product quality and environmental stewardship,” said Jerry Moran, Vice President of Sales at Naturipe Farms. “The expansion of our greenhouse program is a direct result of our commitment to providing a high-quality product, while also leading the way in sustainable growing practices. This investment will not only benefit retailers and customers, but will help us continue to flourish in the berry industry.”

Naturipe’s Greenhouse Strawberry program represents a significant step forward in berry production, providing retailers with an exclusive, high-demand product for the winter months. Retailers looking to take advantage of this premium offering can expect exceptional fruit with a longer shelf-life and consistent quality.

For more information about Naturipe’s Greenhouse Strawberries and other berry offerings, visit our website at naturipefarms.com.

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years producing healthy, deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better farmers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally LocalTM conventional and organic fruit.