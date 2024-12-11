Brightfarms Expands to Texas with New State-of-the-Art Greenhouse in Lorena

The 1.5 Million Square Foot Facility Will Produce 25 Million Salads for Local Texans

IRVINGTON, NEW YORK — BrightFarms, a national leader in the indoor farming industry, announced the opening of its first greenhouse in Texas, bringing its fresh, locally-grown leafy greens to the South Central and Southwest for the first time. Building on the recent unveiling of its Illinois greenhouse, the Lorena, Texas site is the second of three regional hubs BrightFarms is opening in 2024, marking an ambitious and rapid expansion.

“Texans deserve the freshest, highest-quality produce, and we’re thrilled to deliver just that,” said Steve Platt, CEO of BrightFarms. “With our greenhouse expertise and cutting-edge technology, we’re bringing year-round access to fresh greens to the Lone Star State. As proud members of the GO TEXAN Program, we’re committed to not only providing top-tier produce but also supporting the growth of Texas agriculture.”

The Lorena greenhouse, which will cover 1.5 million square feet upon completion, is designed with cutting-edge cooling technology such as KUBO’s Ultra-Clima system, enabling BrightFarms to create and sustain optimal growing conditions year-round, regardless of the Texas heat or external climate conditions. The new facility will create over 250 job opportunities for Lorena and the surrounding Texas triangle area, offering competitive benefits available from the very first day of employment.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome BrightFarms into our community, creating jobs and bringing fresh, locally grown produce right here to Lorena,” said Mayor of Lorena, Tommy Ross. “Their commitment to innovative agriculture practices not only drives economic development but also ensures that Texans have access to fresh, healthy greens grown right in their backyard.”

Cox Enterprises is a family-owned company dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. In service to that mission, it became the majority investor in BrightFarms in October 2020 and fully acquired the company in August 2021. Cox Farms, Cox Enterprises’ venture into controlled environment agriculture, became North America’s largest greenhouse operator in November 2024, surpassing 700 acres across its brands, BrightFarms and Mucci Farms.

“Cox Farms is building a leading indoor farming company in North America, and BrightFarms, one of our brands, reflects that commitment,” said Steve Bradley, president of Cox Farms. “With the opening of our new greenhouse in Texas, we are taking another significant step toward securing a sustainable food supply. This milestone reinforces Cox’s investment of over $2 billion in sustainable businesses and technologies, ensuring healthy, responsibly grown produce for generations to come.”

With an ability to expand to nearly 100 acres, BrightFarms’ new greenhouses in Texas, Illinois, and Georgia will enable the company to reach over two-thirds of the U.S. population, solidifying its position as a national leader in growing indoor-grown salads.

For more information, visit www.brightfarms.com.

About BrightFarms

BrightFarms is a national leader in the booming indoor farming industry, transforming how produce is grown and delivered with its expanding network of high-tech, high-efficiency hydroponic farms. Acquired by Cox Enterprises in 2021, BrightFarms operates hydroponic greenhouse farms in the communities it serves, enabling it to eliminate transportation time, distance, and costs from the food supply chain. BrightFarms’ growing methods, a model for the future of scalable, local farming, uses less land and water on a per yield basis than traditional field-grown agriculture. BrightFarms currently operates eight high-tech greenhouse farms in Texas, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Illinois, with an additional regional salad greenhouse hub to open in late 2024. BrightFarms’ fresh lettuce options, from classic greens to crunchy mixes and salad kits, are available in more than 5,140 retail stores* across the Central, Eastern, and Southwest regions of the United States. To learn more about BrightFarms and find a store near you, visit www.brightfarms.com.

About Cox Farms

Cox Farms is redefining farming and leading the way in growing a safe, secure, and responsible food supply capable of feeding a growing population, regardless of calendar or climate. Through its multinational network of indoor farms and consumer brands, including BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, the business is one of the largest greenhouse operators in North America with anticipated revenues approaching $1 billion and a workforce comprising over 2,500 dedicated employees. Cox Farms is future-proofing the world of produce with clean, flavorful products serving the biggest names in retail and food service. Owned by Cox Enterprises, a multigenerational family-owned business with a long history in agriculture, Cox Farms represents Cox’s commitment to improving the planet and elevating human health. Learn more at CoxFarmsGrowers.com.

