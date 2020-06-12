Naturipe Snacks Announces New Sweet and Smart Product Offerings

Salinas, CA – To better connect with the snacking category’s core consumers, Naturipe Snacks™ is unveiling a refreshed look and new products at the United Fresh LIVE! online expo and conference starting June 15.

Naturipe’s original Snacks product line will now be rebranded as Boost Bentos, featuring updated packaging and fresh ingredients that nourish and energize. In addition, the brand is introducing a new line of indulgent and nutritious sweet treats, called Bliss Bentos, which will be available beginning July 13th.

“At Naturipe, we’re constantly innovating and elevating our products based on consumer research and changing behaviors,” said Steven Ware, Vice President and General Manager of Naturipe Snacks™. “Consumers are snacking more than ever and looking for balanced, nutrient-rich options, whether it be a hearty snack or a little indulgence. Our Naturipe Snacks Boost and Bliss Bentos are designed to meet those snacking preferences.”

The new Bliss Bentos perfectly pair fresh-picked fruit with delicious specialty ingredients for consumers that are craving a sweet indulgence. Nourishing with flavor, fiber and iron, the Bliss Bentos will be available in four flavor combinations:

Chocolate Cheer TM with Blueberries, Dark Chocolate Chunk Granola Clusters, Dark Chocolate Covered Chickpeas

with Blueberries, Dark Chocolate Chunk Granola Clusters, Dark Chocolate Covered Chickpeas Vanilla Crunch TM with Blueberries & Grapes, Mini Vanilla Formed Granola, and Honey Roasted Walnuts

with Blueberries & Grapes, Mini Vanilla Formed Granola, and Honey Roasted Walnuts Salty Caramelicious TM with Blueberries, Salted Caramel Granola Clusters, Salted Cashews

with Blueberries, Salted Caramel Granola Clusters, Salted Cashews Berry Lemony TM with Blueberries, Lemon Coconut Granola Clusters, Yogurt Almonds

“The Bliss Bentos are a great option for a snack or dessert. There’s no doubt that consumers are still looking for sweet treats, but now it’s much more important to them that they have options they can feel good about eating,” said CarrieAnn Arias, Vice President of Marketing at Naturipe. “And our new Bliss Bentos offer the perfect balance of tasty and healthy.”

Naturipe will be featuring the new Bliss Bentos via video in their booth at the upcoming United Fresh LIVE! virtual expo so that show attendees can get a closer look at these new Snacks before they are available in stores.

These trays expand the Naturipe Snacks line which also includes Naturipe Bites™ and Naturipe Snacks™ Fruit Cups.

