New Marketing Director Joins Revol Greens to Drive Branding Efforts

OWATONNA, MINN. — As Revol Greens heads into Q2, and continues its’ growth momentum, the company announces its latest leadership talent with Marketing Director, Jessica Dillon. Jessica will spearhead all marketing initiatives in support of propelling the Revol Greens brand forward and extending the reach of their products across the country.

“Our greenhouse grown organic lettuces create an exciting opportunity to engage consumers in the process of how their produce is grown in an incredibly visual and tech forward way that is closer to home, better for the planet and better for them,” says Tom Thompson, Revol Greens’ Chief Revenue Officer. “Jess brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in crafting and curating messaging around consumer marketing activation. Her background in categories that have undergone shifts due to trends toward plant protein sources and broader dairy category disruption has many parallels to fresh produce, she is well-poised to make a great impact here at Revol Greens in communicating what Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) is as we continue to expand into new markets.”

Jessica joins Revol Greens with nearly a decade of perishable food experience within the dairy industry at both Land O’Lakes and Fairlife. Her experience includes advancing promotional efforts to launch new food brands, guiding consumer research, and implementing paid media plans for optimal exposure among key audiences. In addition to comprehensive marketing plans, Jessica brings direct experience with internal strategy and product development.

“This is an exciting new chapter for me. I was so impressed with the company’s culture, operations, and most of all their people,” said Jessica Dillon, Director of Marketing for Revol Greens. “Revol Greens is a brand I’ve admired for a while. They are truly at the forefront of agriculture technology and changing the landscape of what it looks like to farm today. And it’s just the beginning. I’m here to help share advancements as they happen, in real-time. And it’s happening quickly.”

A graduate of the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and Boston University, Jessica brings a keen eye to Revol Greens when it comes to commerce and entrepreneurial strategy.

ABOUT REVOL GREENS

Revol Greens is the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America. With locations in California, Georgia, Minnesota, and Texas, Revol Greens harvests and delivers its packaged lettuce products within one day, resulting in the freshest taste and peak nutrition with a shelf life four to six days longer than out-of-state greens. Revol Greens adopts the most advanced greenhouse technology and growing methods in the industry, including facilities that use 90 percent less water than traditional field-grown greens, irrigation from UV-sterilized water, and sustainable sunlight. Grown Clean and Green™ in an animal and pest-free environment, no pesticides, herbicides, or other chemicals are used in the process. Revol Greens grows more than 13 million pounds of non-GMO lettuces annually. For more information, visit www.revolgreens.com and follow Revol on social media @revolgreens.