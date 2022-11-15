New Study Highlights Evolution in Avocado Seasonality

MISSION VIEJO, CA – Avocados continue to grow in popularity and are purchased year-round in the United States. However, new data suggests seasonal influences impact retail sales of avocados, driven by supply chain dynamics and shopper purchase behaviors. These influences have steered the category into an evolution of seasonality over the past four years.

Summer has traditionally been considered the peak period for avocado sales. However, a new study by the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) determined that has changed. The Avocado Seasonality Drivers study reveals that the first quarter is the new peak for avocado retail sales and offers actions and opportunities to grow retail sales of avocados throughout the year. The industry can attend an upcoming webinar to take advantage of these findings and learn more.

The “Avocado Study Finds Surprising Sales Growth Opportunity” webinar will be hosted by HAB and led by Steven Muro of Fusion. The webinar findings will illustrate how the seasonality of avocado sales has changed and molded today’s retail marketplace. Attendees will also learn how to take advantage of these findings to grow their businesses and maximize sales of avocados.

Join the HAB webinar on Thursday, December 8th, from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. PST to learn more about how to apply the key actions and opportunities outlined in HAB’s new study. A live Q&A will follow the webinar presentation. To register for the webinar, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7815043203708129295?source=LI.

Seasonality Study

As the only avocado organization that equips the entire industry for success, HAB provides research with clear and actionable data and messaging that all can use to drive their avocado sales. To take full advantage of avocado retail data and research, visit hassavocadoboard.com to view a comprehensive library of business support tools that can help you grow your avocado business.

About The Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.