New Study Shows Why Strawberries Must Keep (Their) Cool

Right about now, if you eat a Florida strawberry, odds are it’s going to taste oh-so-good. That’s no accident. Strawberries are in season, and those you see at the grocery store should be shipped and stocked at the right temperature, says a University of Florida scientist.

Experts stress the word “should” because, to ensure the fruit is at peak form, you’re not supposed to break what’s called the “cold chain,” says Jeff Brecht, a UF/IFAS horticultural sciences professor and Extension specialist.

The cold chain refers to the food supply chain — from farms to supermarkets — and applies to products that need to be refrigerated. Trucks transport fruit – in this case, strawberries – around the state and across the country, and as they do so, they try to make sure the strawberries remain cold, Brecht said.

