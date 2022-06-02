Bobalu Berries Supports Graduation Season with College Scholarships

(Oxnard, CA) As Bobalu Berry Farms Managing partners continue with their daily walks in their strawberry fields, students in Ventura County are preparing for their walk towards high school diplomas this week. It’s perfect timing for awarding scholarships from the new Bobalu Berry Farms Scholarship Program.

As noted earlier in the year, the company is celebrating 60 years of farming strawberries in Oxnard and established an annual scholarship program to honor family founders. Brothers, Bobby and RC Jones chose to commemorate this anniversary by giving back to the community that has supported the family business for so many years. “We are excited to offer this new scholarship program for graduating high school seniors in Ventura County. We were excited to review applications received to determine the first ever recipients of our scholarships”, says Bobby.

The company announced to the Oxnard Union High School district officials that nine scholarships were being awarded to graduating students as they make plans to attend college. Some of the students are the first in their family to attend college and expressed gratitude in their essays for support they have received from family, teachers, and school counselors. “We are so impressed with the caliber of these students that have worked so hard all four years. Their commitment to succeed was very clear when seeing their high GPAs and community service work. They are all prepared and ready to succeed in reaching their goals”, adds Bobby.

All nine scholarships recipients exceled with the merit-based requirements and the community service/volunteerism as part of the qualifications. The nine outstanding students receiving funds from Bobalu Berry Farms are graduating from Pacifica, Adolfo Camarillo, and Rancho Campana High Schools. Certificates will be presented at the annual awards ceremonies this week leading into their graduation ceremonies.

The Jones family is proud to support the nine students moving on to college in the fall and excited to continue the program. “We look forward to building on this program next year and adding Santa Maria high schools to our scholarship program”, adds RC