Ocean Mist Farms Declares Excellent Quality, Volume On Spring Crop

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading year round producer of fresh California artichokes, is expecting an outstanding 2023 spring crop of artichokes from their northern California growing region in Castroville.

“The storms that devastated parts of California during the winter months put the season behind about 4 weeks,” said Ben Wilson, Ocean Mist Farms artichoke commodity manager. “That being said, we have recovered nicely, and are seeing outstanding quality artichokes focused primarily on large sizes – jumbos/12-count.”

“We are excited to see the way our spring crop has lined up this year across our entire family of artichoke offerings,” continued Wilson. “We are expecting excellent quality and plentiful volumes of both our conventional and organic green artichokes, as well as our proprietary and sought-after purple artichoke variety.”

Sr. Director of Marketing, Mark Munger noted, “Our spring crop peak is an excellent opportunity for our customers. Our research shows that when retailers create displays with a variety of packs, products, and colors, it generates excitement with consumers resulting in increased sales.”

This abundant volume ensures retailers will have:

Promotable volumes through the end of May

Great promotional opportunities with multiple artichoke products

Availability on various packs and sizes

Ocean Mist Farms is currently running the “Gold Standard” promotion, which is a national consumer sweepstakes aimed to get consumers primed and excited about the spring artichoke season.

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business in Castroville, CA, the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation, and sustainability. The company's full line of 30+ fresh vegetables include their award-winning green and purple artichokes, as well as their Season & Steam value-added line of products.