Onions 52 Kicks off Fall Onion Season in Northwest

SYRACUSE, Utah-based Onions 52 has officially kicked off its fall onion season in Washington state and Utah. With demand for new crop onions exceedingly high, it has been a busy start to the season.

“Harvest is in full swing in Washington state, and we will begin storing onions in early September for our robust storage season. Storage onions have a significantly lower water content than summer onions, making them easier to store in climate-controlled sheds from early fall until the following spring. It is not unlikely for September-harvested onions to ship to stores late into May and even early June.” Onions 52 Director of Marketing, Falon Brawley comments.

“Onions 52 is a one-stop onion shop, with a plethora of options for retail packs, private labeling, foodservice offerings, and everything in between for all color onions,” reports Shawn Hartley, Owner/VP of Sales at Onions 52. Hartley continues, “We are encouraged with the crop in the Northwest, including Idaho/Eastern Oregon. It has been a crazy start to the growing season in all areas.”

“Partner sheds in Eastern Oregon will start harvesting in late August and early September,” Tiffany Cruickshank reported from the newly established Vale, Oregon office.” Cruickshank continues, “The crop looks variable due to a dry, cold, and windy spring coupled with multiple heat waves during the growing season. Some fields have certainly fared better than others. We are hopeful the growing conditions will allow the onions to put on a bit more size before harvest takes off.”

The Onions 52 farms will supply customers across the country with top-quality red, yellow, white, sweet, USDA-certified organic onions, and tearless Sunions®, from late August through early June.

For more information, visit the Onions 52 website at onions52.com or call the Onions 52 sales team to place an order at 801.773.0630.

##

Onions 52, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Syracuse, UT. They are the country’s leading year-round grower-shipper of yellow, red, white, and sweet onions. For more information, contact the Onions 52 sales team at sales@onions52.com or 801.773.0630.