Oppy Expands Extensive Fair Trade Certified Produce Lineup With Ocean Spray Blueberries

Offering Fair Trade Certified produce since 2004, Oppy has generated $4.4 million in premiums in the last half dozen years, and plans to make even greater impact by adding Peruvian blueberries packed under the iconic Ocean Spray® brand to its program

The premier grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce from around the world has an extensive and growing lineup of Fair Trade Certified produce, including Mexican bell peppers and cucumbers, organic and conventional Peruvian grapes, as well as tomatoes, nectarines and mini peppers. This marks the first time Oppy has brought to market organic, Fair Trade Certified blueberries from Peru, which will be available from September through to December.

“Oppy has always been an advocate of produce with purpose, and the addition of organic, Fair Trade Certified Ocean Spray blueberries to our program exemplifies our commitment to communities all along our expansive supply chain,” Oppy’s Senior Vice President, Categories and Marketing James Milne said, “Our work closely mirrors consumer sentiment which indicated that 95% of consumers trust the Fair Trade certification over unverified sustainability claims. Combined with the renowned and respected Ocean Spray brand, these blueberries have the makings of a truly spectacular offering.”

The familiarity of Ocean Spray is a strong draw for consumers, with 70% of study participants being well-aware of the Ocean Spray berry brand, according to an independent third-party survey in 2019. The study also indicated that the majority of purchasers hold an extremely high or favorable opinion of Ocean Spray, while recognizing the brand as synonymous with top-quality.

Complementing Oppy’s established organic Fair Trade program, its conventional and organic, Ocean Spray Peruvian blueberry line up is expected to grow by leaps and bounds over previous seasons in the years ahead.

Oppy has also focused on increasing its Fair Trade footprint, with sales of Fair Trade Certified produce growing by 32% in 2019, bringing $1.1 million back to farmworkers and their families for investments to improve their communities. The premiums that Oppy generates with every Fair Trade Certified sale contribute to a worker-controlled Community Development Fund. The fund is then used to support programs that impact the lives of the workers who grow and care for our food. This includes funding home improvement projects, education, health care and a host of other substantial initiatives.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.