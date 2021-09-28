Oppy Strengthens Strategic Oversight With Executive Realignments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Further strengthening its executive team with an eye on strategy going into the next decade, the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce announces the refined roles of David Smith, Satri Alpine, Chris Kurylo, James Milne and Jason Fung, in addition to subsequent structure enhancements.

“The complexity of our business has radically evolved in the last five to 10 years,” said David Smith, who is now president and chief operating officer. “A huge part of Oppy’s ongoing success has been in taking a proactive approach and consistently modifying our strategy as we drive the business forward. As we continue to grow, these moves, and future moves to come, will enhance Oppy as we propel through the 2020s and beyond.”

Vice President of Talent and Culture Satri Alpine has been acknowledged as Oppy’s Chief People Officer, having made her mark as a thoughtful leader when the company navigated the COVID-19 pandemic said Smith, while also continuing to evolve its approach to recruitment, on-boarding, employee development and more.

Chris Kurylo has taken on the role of vice president of strategic business development and analysis. Kurylo has been instrumental to the company’s integration with Eco Farms, the Temecula, California-based avocado and citrus grower-marketer Oppy acquired a 65% stake in last year, while also overseeing the fiscal elements across the organization’s categories. He now reports to Senior Vice President of Categories and Marketing James Milne, who has added executive responsibility for partner relations to his purview. Director of Global Procurement Ray Reed now also reports to Milne.

Newly-created position Vice President of Categories and Strategy has added greater responsibility to Jason Fung who will continue to oversee Oppy’s berry and greenhouse categories while also leading more of the strategic planning process alongside the executive team. “Jason is a proven strategic thinker, which is why he is the ideal fit for this new position to help shape and execute Oppy’s strategy while also assuring it’s embedded into our culture and understood by all,” said Smith.

These changes also bring about structure enhancements to reinforce the alignment between Oppy’s tactical and strategic approaches to the sales and marketing process. Lead of the business development representatives’ team, Sales and National BDR Manager Audrey Desnoyers, will now report to Senior Vice President of North American Sales Brett Libke. Milne will stay connected to business development activity through his leadership position in marketing.

This summer Oppy also announced the retirement of two veterans and the refined roles stepping into their places. Vice President of Operations Steve Roosdahl took on Doug Grant’s top-line responsibilities within operations, transportation and supply chain, Vice President of South American Operations Eric Coty took over the region completely and IT is now reporting directly to Executive Vice President and CFO Kiran Rao. Jim Leach assumed the sales manager position of its Houston location after Jeff Walker’s 27-year tenure.

“With these retirements, along with the tragic passing of Cal Tribiano, I know that all shifts will honor those great losses and take Oppy to a heightened purpose as we grow our tomorrow,” Smith affirmed.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.