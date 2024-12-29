Passion Fruit is an Emerging Crop in Florida

Mark Bailey, University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Produce December 29, 2024

What exactly is passion fruit (Passiflora edulis)? Passion fruit is a rapidly growing perennial vine that produces ornate flowers that develop into flavorful fruit. This plant is native to the tropical regions of South America and can be grown in many similar climates, such as in Florida. Passion fruit is a close relative of the native passion flower (Passiflora incarnata), also known as maypop, which similarly produces a tasty fruit. Under the right conditions, passion fruit can develop from a small plant to a fully mature fruit-bearing vine in less than a year. This allows for small farms to begin generating revenue, and ideally profitability, in a short amount of time.

How is passion fruit grown? Passion fruit in nature will quickly climb tall trees and produce fruit along the length of the vine. It needs a lot of space to grow, so in a farm setting it is best to grow passion fruit on a trellis. A single trellis wire is suitable for passion fruit growth as it makes pruning and removal of the vines a lot easier. 

