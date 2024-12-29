U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council Awarded $1.5 Million  to Further Develop Export Market Opportunities

FOLSOM, Calif. – The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) has been awarded $1.5 million from the second round of the U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture’s (USDA) Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP). Earlier this year, USHBC received $1.3 million in RAPP funding.

RAPP funds are designed to diversify and expand market opportunities for U.S. food and agricultural products in emerging global markets. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced in October 2023 that USDA would use $1.2 billion from the Commodity Credit Corporation to establish RAPP.

“The impact of funding for export promotion is profound for the blueberry industry. This second-round grant will help the USHBC continue to build off of our successes in leading the effort to drive global consumption of blueberries,” said USHBC President Kasey Cronquist. “These grants are critical to our efforts to expand into markets like Vietnam, India and South Korea, and we’re grateful to have been a recipient of a grant for the second time this year as we continue to spread the word about the quality, versatility and health benefits of blueberries to new markets.”

USDA received proposals for RAPP grants from a range of agricultural trade organizations, state regional trade groups, agricultural cooperatives and state agencies. Proposals for the second round exceeded the available funding, with eligible entities submitting more than $1 billion in project requests.

Once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied, second-round grants totaling $300 million are expected to go to 67 partners. The latest investment brings total RAPP funding to $600 million in 2024.

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is an agriculture research and promotion group that represents blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and supports the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. The blueberry industry is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments.Learn more at ushbc.org.