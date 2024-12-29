The Logistics of Perishables: Transporting Flowers, Fresh Fish, and Other Time-Sensitive Goods

Andres Pinzon, Cargo Talks Floral, Produce, Seafood December 29, 2024

Transporting perishable goods such as flowers, fresh fish, and other sensitive items presents unique challenges that require specialized logistics solutions. These products need to reach their destination quickly and in pristine condition, making the transportation process a critical component of the supply chain for perishables. This article explores the intricacies of transporting these delicate goods and the innovative practices that ensure their freshness upon arrival. 

Unique Challenges in Perishable Logistics

  1. Temperature Control: Maintaining the right temperature is crucial for the transportation of perishables. Each type of perishable good, from tropical flowers to cold-water fish, requires specific temperature settings to preserve freshness and prevent spoilage.
  2. Handling and Packaging: Proper handling and packaging are essential to protect delicate items like flowers and fresh produce during transit. This includes using protective packaging that can withstand bumps and jolts as well as ensuring that the items are not crushed or damaged by other cargo.
  3. Speed of Delivery: Time is of the essence when transporting perishables. Delays in transit can lead to significant financial losses due to reduced quality and shelf life of the products.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Cargo Talks

Related Articles

Produce

Inteligistics Offers High-Tech Digital Solutions for Supply Chain, Cold Chain and Logistics Management and Efficiency

Inteligistics Produce April 14, 2022

Inteligistics has been working quietly to bring Silicon Valley cloud-powered and paperless scientific technology to support supply chain performance, productivity and sustainability for some of the leading growers and shippers in the Salinas Valley and elsewhere. With successful partnerships and process metrics accrued since 2015,