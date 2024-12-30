Hunger Fighters: NatureSweet Donates More than Three Million Pounds of Produce to Food Banks Across North America in 2024

SAN ANTONIO — NatureSweet® is proud to announce the donation of 3.5 million pounds of fresh produce to food banks throughout North America in 2024, providing vital support to those in need. The donated tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers were distributed to food banks in both the United States and Mexico, providing more than 2.9 million meals.

“Amid a year marked by record inflation and soaring food prices, we are committed more than ever to offering nourishment to families facing financial hardship,” says Rodolfo Spielmann, President and CEO of NatureSweet. “Our donations of fresh produce will not only feed but also uplift those who are struggling, providing much-needed relief during these difficult times. We are incredibly proud to support food banks both locally and across the continent. We will continue our efforts to provide fresh, nutritious NatureSweet produce to those in need, now and in the years ahead.”

In 2024, approximately two million pounds of produce were donated to the San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB), which has been instrumental in providing food to families in San Antonio, where NatureSweet is headquartered. According to the SAFB, this donation has helped provide 1.9 million meals to local families. NatureSweet was honored by the SAFB in 2022 with the “Hunger Fighter of the Year” award for its ongoing contributions to the Gift of Food initiative. More than one million pounds were donated to Bancos de Alimentos de México (BAMX), a network of food banks in Mexico that helps vulnerable communities.

As part of its continued mission to fight hunger, NatureSweet remains dedicated to strengthening its partnerships with food banks and enhancing its support for communities in need across North America.

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet®, the leading brand in snacking tomatoes, is your single-source solution for greenhouse-grown vegetables. As the largest vertically integrated controlled environment agriculture company in North America and greenhouse grower, NatureSweet owns over 1,400 acres of greenhouse space. With a dedicated team of approximately 9,000 Associates, we carefully grow, harvest, and package a variety of fresh vegetables, both organic and conventional, including tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers. Available in major retailers across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, our produce is handpicked at peak freshness to ensure superior quality. Committed to making a positive social, environmental, and economic impact, NatureSweet’s purpose is to transform the lives of millions of agricultural workers through a scalable and profitable business model. Our dedication to sustainability and social responsibility is reflected in our B Corp, Fair Trade and Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certifications.