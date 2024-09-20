CORE X CROWN and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Partner to Fight Food Insecurity

CROWN POINT, Ind. — CORE X Partners, a leading cold storage and logistics company with a state-of-the-art development underway in Crown Point, Indiana (CORE X CROWN), appointed the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana (the “Food Bank”) as its strategic food bank partner. Through this partnership, CORE X Partners commits to providing temperature-controlled storage and access to additional food donations, expanding the Food Bank’s capacity to serve those experiencing food insecurity in their community.

One in six people in Northwest Indiana—nearly 100,000 people—are food insecure, meaning they don’t have sufficient access to good, nutritious food for themselves and their families. Since 1982, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has worked to address this urgent need, distributing food for approximately 6 million meals each year to hungry kids, adults, and seniors across Lake and Porter counties.

As CORE X Partners completes construction on the CORE X CROWN facility in Lake County this year, solidifying the organization’s commitment to fighting food insecurity and waste has never been more important.

“We are thrilled to launch this pivotal partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana,” began Thom Smith, President and Regional Partner for the network’s Midwest locations, CORE X HUTT and CORE X CROWN. “The greatest hurdle we’ve observed for local food banks lies in their limited capacity to store perishable donations, often leading to the heart-wrenching decision to turn away much-needed food for the community. With CORE X CROWN stepping in as a storage haven, we proudly shoulder the mission to make food donation rejections a thing of the past. This collaboration is more than just logistics; it’s about empowering these organizations to extend their reach and nourishment without boundaries. We’re not just building facilities; we’re fostering a lifeline that will weave through our communities to bring sustenance to every table.”

Scheduled to open later this year, CORE X CROWN will provide food producers across the Midwest with frozen and refrigerated storage and consolidation services as they access distribution routes nationwide. The state-of-the-art facility will be developed in three phases, totaling 450,000 square feet when complete. This expansion for the national CORE X Partners network represents an investment of $200 million and an influx of 150 new jobs in the region.

As a critical player in the cold supply chain, CORE X CROWN is uniquely positioned to impact the fight against food insecurity. The Crown Point, Indiana operator is committed to providing temperature-controlled storage for the Food Bank’s use year-round. This overflow storage will enable the Food Bank and its network of more than 110 partner food pantries and soup kitchens across Lake and Porter Counties to deliver up to 750,000 more meals each year. In addition, CORE X CROWN seeks to help facilitate additional donations of excess food from its customers to the food bank whenever possible.

“This is a landmark partnership for us at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and a monumental stride towards elevating our mission to fight food insecurity in our region,” explained Amy Briseño, Vice President of Development and Communications at the Food Bank. “Monthly, our efforts translate into over 317,823 meals reaching those in need through our Partner Agency Network and Mobile Market Program. The generous provision of additional storage space from CORE X CROWN significantly amplifies our operational bandwidth. It directly translates into enhanced capabilities to rescue and redistribute up to 750,000 more meals yearly, widening our network and donor inclusivity. This collaboration not only redefines the logistics of how we manage donations but fundamentally enriches our capacity to nourish and support our community on a larger scale.”

CORE X Partners believes it is uniquely qualified to help address food insecurity in the communities it reaches. By arranging the donation and transportation of excess food from our warehouses to partner food banks nationwide, the organization is dedicated to providing more than 1 million meals annually to those who need them.

“This new facility is not just an expansion of our physical footprint but a significant step towards our commitment to addressing the pressing issues of food waste and insecurity,” said Ken Whah, President of CORE X Partners. “With CORE X CROWN, we aim to donate 1 million meals annually to food-insecure families, collaborating with local food banks and charities.”

About CORE X Partners

CORE X Partners is a leading organization in the cold chain industry dedicated to providing innovative storage, transport, and logistics solutions. With a strong focus on operational excellence and sustained growth, CORE X Partners continues to expand its national footprint and deliver compelling investment returns for its partners. For further inquiries about CORE X Partners and its strategic initiatives, please contact Fallon Robinson at frobinson@corexpartners.com.

To learn more, visit www.corexpartners.com.

About the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has been leading the Region’s fight against food insecurity since 1982, distributing food for more than 6 million meals each year to hungry kids, adults, and seniors across Lake and Porter counties. Each year, neighbors access food support through the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana roughly 600,000 times through its 110+ partner agencies and programs like Mobile Marketplace, Senior Hunger Relief, Food Is Medicine, Order Ahead Lockers, and more.

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization and a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization and a powerful network of 200 food banks across the country.

To learn more, visit https://foodbanknwi.org/.