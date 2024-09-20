McCormick For Chefs Introduces Three New Sauces

Professional chefs can satisfy all palates with sauces ranging from fruity and tangy, to savory and spicy, as well as with authentic Mexican flavors.

HUNT VALLEY, MD – McCormick For Chefs welcomes three new versatile sauces for professional chefs and operators: Cattlemen’s® Hawaiian Tangy Sweet BBQ Sauce, Frank’s RedHot® Garlic Buffalo Wings Sauce, and McCormick® Mayonesa con Limón.

The wide range of products delivers high-quality, consistent flavor with every use and ensures that chefs don’t have to sacrifice quality, time, and labor in their back of house. These new sauces unlock a variety of on-trend, authentic flavors that are sure to delight patrons of varying preferences.

Product Name Description Size UPC Cattlemen’s Hawaiian Tangy Sweet BBQ Sauce Complementing the existing line of regional flavors inspired by the United States BBQ meccas, this sweet and savory BBQ sauce is made with a fruity blend of island citrus and rich Asian flavors. 4/1 gallon 901735968 Frank’s RedHot Garlic Buffalo Wings Sauce Garlic Buffalo is on fire with patrons—it’s expected to grow 57%1 over the next four years on menus. Made specifically for foodservice, it’s in the same ready-to-use format chefs know and love. 4/0.5 gallon 901735880 McCormick Mayonesa con Limón México’s #1 Mayonnaise2 is now available for professional chefs in the U.S. It’s a versatile ingredient featuring a touch of lime juice and creamy texture that withstands high temperatures. 6/62.5oz4/125oz 901738037901738038

Operators can learn more about these products here, and can purchase here or by contacting their McCormick Sales Representative.

About McCormick For Chefs

McCormick For Chefs has more than 450 products in its foodservice portfolio from leading flavor brands like Cattlemen’s, Cholula, Frank’s RedHot, French’s, Grill Mates, Lawry’s, McCormick, McCormick Culinary, OLD BAY, Thai Kitchen, and Zatarain’s. For menu ideas, trend insights, and more information visit www.mccormickforchefs.com or follow McCormick For Chefs on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Stubb’s, OLD BAY, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers’ products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand.

To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

