Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA): Export of Fish and Seafood to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Following successful negotiations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is pleased to announce that two new health certificates have been finalized for the export of live and non-live fish and seafood to KSA:

Live aquatic animals:

Health certificate for the export of live aquatic animals for human consumption from Canada to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (CFIA/ACIA FA1053)

Non-live fish and seafood:

Health certificate for export of products of aquatic animal origin for human consumption from Canada to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (CFIA/ACIA FA1017)

The new health certificates can be implemented immediately.

The Food Export Requirements Library has been updated to provide information on the use of the certificates.