PBH Announces New Awards and Recognition Platform for Have A Plant Promoters

The Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) is grateful for industry professionals, influencers and individuals who are advancing happier, healthier lives through the consumption of fruits and vegetables. PBH will be recognizing outstanding leaders for these efforts as well as those who have promoted the Have A Plant™ Movement at its annual awards and recognition luncheon during The Consumer Connection Conference in April.



“2019 was truly a transformational year with the launch of PBH’s new call-to-action, Have A Plant™, and the initial response has been remarkable. Our members, influencer partners and other industry leaders have been true trailblazers in their support of this important initiative,” says Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, president and CEO of PBH. “In order to close the consumption gap, it is going to take more than just PBH to make an impact. We want to showcase those who are advancing new fruit and vegetable consumption behaviors as well as the Have A Plant™ Movement. We encourage everyone who feels they have made a contribution to the cause to apply.”



PBH’s new awards and recognition platform includes:



The Have A Plant™ Promoter Award recognizes industry, retail, foodservice and public health organizations that advocated for and amplified the Have A Plant™ Movement by incorporating it into their promotions and marketing efforts in 2019. Sector/channel award applications include:





The PBH Retail Dietitian of the Year Award recognizes an individual retail dietitian who has gone above and beyond to promote the consumption of fruits and vegetables at his or her retailer.



The PBH Foodservice Leader of the Year Award recognizes an individual volume foodservice professional who has done an exceptional job of promoting increased fruit and vegetable consumption in his or her foodservice operation.



The PBH Influencer of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has gone above and beyond in promoting happier, healthier lives through the consumption of fruits and vegetables by incorporating Have A Plant™ into their social media, digital and/or other personal outreach.



The PBH Excellence in Leadership Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding dedication to the growth of PBH through the advancement of membership, programming and/or thought leadership.



All applications can be found at www.fruitsandveggies.org/awards and are due by February 1, 2020.



About the Produce for Better Health Foundation

Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is the only national organization dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthy lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every single day.



Since 1991, PBH has invested decades into developing trended insights on attitudes toward all forms of fruit and vegetable consumption, in addition to campaigns and partnerships with government, food industry stakeholders, health professionals and other thought leaders to collaborate, facilitate and advocate for increased intake. Campaigns included first, the 5-A-Day program, and then, the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters public health initiative. While five fruits and vegetables each day is great advice, and more will always matter, PBH’s new behavior-based call-to-action is Have A Plant™. Rooted in behavioral science, PBH’s transformative Have A Plant™ movement is an invitation that will inspire people with compelling reasons to believe in the powerful role fruits and vegetables can play to create happy, healthy and active lives.



