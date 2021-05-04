Produce for Better Health Foundation Successfully Launches State of the Plate Consumption Research With Integrated Marketing & Communications Plan

The results are in, and the Produce for Better Health Foundation’s (PBH) integrated marketing and communications campaign to release its new State of the Plate: America’s Fruit and Vegetable Consumption Trends research was a huge success! Cumulatively, PBH’s integrated marketing and communications efforts generated 640 million impressions, including media coverage in major markets and consumer outlets, as part of its ongoing efforts to elevate new fruit and vegetable consumption behaviors as a national priority. For the first time, PBH included consumer media relations outreach as part of the research release campaign, to arm Americans with simple solutions to up their fruit and veggie intake for healthier, happier lives.

“With fruit and vegetable consumption habits continuing to decline, we wanted to ensure that this year’s State of the Plate launch would break through the noise and directly inspire consumers with creative, easy solutions,” said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, president and CEO of PBH. “We’re thrilled to continue to grow PBH’s reach and industry leadership with our new consumer-facing media engagement strategy and relationship-building efforts. Our collective campaign extended an invitation to all Americans to Have A Plant®, with data-driven insights to help them enjoy happier, healthier lives with fruits and vegetables.”

The launch of the PBH State of the Plate research had millions singing the Have A Plant® tune across a wide range of activities with far-reaching success:

248 placements and 222 million impressions in top tier media outlets including Yahoo! Finance, MarketWatch and Seeking Alpha;

Nearly 4.5 million social media impressions through the plant-packed, showstopper "Sing It With Me!" consumer campaign creating memorable fruit and veggie puns with popular song lyrics such as "Oops, I bit it again," "Can't stop the peelin'" and "Sweet dreams are made of peas";

More than 30 million impressions from satellite media tour television and radio coverage in 35+ markets, featuring registered dietitian and PBH president and CEO, Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, as a spokesperson, in markets from New York to Los Angeles;

Nearly 120 million impressions from paid media partnerships with Toby Amidor, MS, RD; Marina Chapparo, RD, CDE; and fitness professional Joey Thurman, resulting in placements in outlets such as VeryWell Health, Despierta America and Fox Chicago;

More than 6 million impressions from TV segments featuring all-star registered dietitians Patricia Bannan, Abbie Gellman, Cara Harbstreet, Kelly Jones, and Liz Weiss in markets such as St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia – as well as over 220,000 impressions from corresponding social content;

More than 2.3 million impressions and over 6,000 engagements reaching millions of millennial parents on the Scary Mommy and The Dad social media platforms;

4 million impressions and 50,000 clicks from PBH's paid Facebook landing page views campaign;

More than 476,000 industry professionals reached across 19 trade industry media features in publications such as Produce Business, Prepared Foods and The Packer among others; and

More than 100 key opinion leaders engaged from government, NGOs and academia as well as communications, retail and foodservice sectors.

For a comprehensive highlight reel of coverage, view the PBH State of the Plate research campaign sizzle reel here.

PBH was also thrilled to partner with FLM Harvest, a strategic consulting, marketing and communications agency for the agriculture and food markets, for this campaign. In August 2020, FLM Harvest selected PBH as the recipient of its 2020 Seed to Succeed pro-bono grant program, providing up to $75,000 in services to promote the PBH State of the Plate fruit and vegetable consumption research. FLM Harvest played a critical role in developing the overall launch and communications strategy for the PBH State of the Plate research, including creative content development as well as media planning and engagement, which tremendously contributed to the overall success of this campaign.

You can access key data from the PBH State of the Plate research utilizing the State of the Plate toolkit for a multitude of insights and resources. And, to take advantage of PBH’s complete menu of offerings, including the growing Have A Plant® Ambassador network, along with opportunities to immerse Gen Z and millennial consumers in an inspirational fruit and vegetable culture, download the newly-released 2021 Member Engagement Prospectus here.

For more information, research, tips, tricks, recipes and fruit and veggie facts and inspiration, visit fruitsandveggies.org.

About the Produce for Better Health Foundation

Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is the only national organization dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthy lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every single day.



Since 1991, PBH has invested decades into developing trended insights on attitudes toward all forms of fruit and vegetable consumption, in addition to campaigns and partnerships with government, food industry stakeholders, health professionals and other thought leaders to collaborate, facilitate and advocate for increased intake. Campaigns included first, the 5-A-Day program, and then, the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters public health initiative. While five fruits and vegetables each day is great advice, and more will always matter, PBH’s new behavior-based call-to-action is Have A Plant®. Rooted in behavioral science, PBH’s transformative Have A Plant® Movement is an invitation that will inspire people with compelling reasons to believe in the powerful role fruits and vegetables can play to create happy, healthy and active lives.



Be sure to join the Have A Plant® Movement and get new recipes, snack hacks, meal ideas and other tips from chefs, registered dietitians, as well as food and wellness experts by visiting www.fruitsandveggies.org.



PBH is also responsible for the Lead The Change Movement — a multi-sector, multi-year initiative designed to maximize the power of PBH’s unique thought leadership position, widespread influencer network, credible scientific and market research, and, most importantly, its innovative members and partners, to lead a call-to-action for addressing the global fruit and vegetable consumption crisis. The initiative includes research, thought leadership and communication platforms to ensure the Movement speaks with One Purpose, One Voice and One Call-to-Action. For more information about the Lead The Change Movement visit: www.fruitsandveggies.org/leadthechange.

