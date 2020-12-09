Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association Peruvian Asparagus Volumes Continue Steady

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) encourages retailers to promote Peruvian asparagus throughout December 2020 and into the New Years’ holiday. December’s steady harvesting, packing and shipping results in the freshest product at U.S. retailer shelves. Fortunately labor issues in Peru are currently being resolved and PAIA membership believe the asparagus supply chain and U.S. consumption will not see any notable challenges.

PAIA members have forecasted and estimated steady volumes of quality asparagus imports from Peru for the next several weeks. Importers have communicated with their retailers stating this is excellent timing for retailers’ promotions now moving into and through the holidays. Nevertheless, asparagus sales, joined with retailer promotions, will result in increased consumption.

PAIA Importers have long standing relationships with retailers and seek to empower their retailers to sell more asparagus. PAIA members know the industry asparagus volume forecasts / trends and work closely with their retailers to make the most of peak performance times for promotion.

“PAIA is an industry association, and we will be celebrating our twenty year anniversary in 2021,”states Priscilla Lleras-Bush, PAIA Director. The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association represents 95% of top importers and producers of quality asparagus. Peru has been exporting asparagus to the United States for over 30 years and it is one of the largest sources of asparagus for the United States. Fresh asparagus from Peru is year round. Peru’s significant supply enables U.S. retailers and consumers’ access to the most nutritious vegetable, specifically when other supply regions would simply not exist.

PAIA Mission Statement:

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) is an organization of US companies involved in the trade of importing fresh Peruvian asparagus within North America. We are committed to improving the process and present a united forum through which dialogue and progress is achieved. We represent the industry to the trade and focus on issues of political and logistical importance.

The association plans to focus even greater efforts in 2021 on spreading the positive word to trade press, supermarkets and consumers concerning the benefits of fresh asparagus. PAIA’s Category Management Plan contains a wealth of information to help retail better analyze the fresh asparagus business. Retailers can contact any PAIA member to obtain a copy.