Verdant Technologies Granted European Patent for Electrostatic Printing of Plant Growth Regulator

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Verdant Technologies™, a recently launched technology company focused on product life extension for perishable products, announces that the European Patent Office had granted Patent No. 15 735 823.5-1107 to Verdant for the electrostatic printing process, or photocopy process, used in their growth regulator technology HarvestHold™.

The USPTO granted Verdant two patents (US 9,421,793 and 10,376,472) for its 1-MCP electrostatic printing press technology in 2016 and 2019. The addition of the EPO patent signals a milestone in protecting their revolutionary postharvest plant life extension delivery technologies as Verdant’s HarvestHold technology enters the global market.

“With the issuance of the EU patent, we continue to build a deeper and wider moat, protecting our proprietary technology and delivery method around the world,” said Gordon Robertson, formerly CRO/CMO and now President of Verdant Technologies. “It also demonstrates a commitment to continued innovation. Verdant started with a deep desire to create technology-based solutions for a greater good, helping fresh products reach consumers with enhanced life span and quality, and reducing food and floral waste. The upcoming commercialization of our initial product offering, HarvestHold, is only the beginning. Discovery is what drives us, and this patent is a valuable addition to our arsenal of 1,000 plus patents that have been granted globally over the past 20 years.”

Verdant Technologies owns a variety of patents focused on fruit, vegetable and floral freshness and life extension. Many of Verdant’s technologies utilize 1-Methylcyclopropene (1-MCP), a plant growth regulator in fresh produce and florals. 1-MCP inhibits the plant hormone ethylene, which initiates ripening in plants after harvest, significantly extending product life and improving quality.

“This is an important new way to deliver our proprietary formula to packaging materials,” said Jon Fobes who recently stepped into the role of Chief Technology & Scientific Officer at Verdant. “We have previously secured patents around flexographic printing which will be used in most instances, but this patent with electrostatic printing gives us an alternative printing process to supply products tailored to the needs of our customers. It’s incredibly rewarding to offer this ground-breaking technology to customers, something that’s brand new and hasn’t been done before in our space.”

Verdant’s technology is activated by natural plant humidity, making it a storable, portable and reliable product life extension solution that can be utilized throughout the supply chain. HarvestHold, Verdant’s produce and floral life extension technology, will be available in early 2021.

