Plenty Rebrand Honored By Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–Plenty, the flavor-first vertical farming company with a mission to improve the lives of people, plants, and the planet, announced it has been named a finalist for Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards. Plenty was recognized in the inaugural ‘Branding’ category honoring the company’s rebrand driven by color psychology.

Plenty’s new look and feel present its leafy greens in a memorable and craveable way. It uses a playful and vibrant color palette with a welcoming and bold font created by &Walsh to look and feel delicious. Plenty chose to focus on a single product attribute, “no pesticides,” as this was a differentiated claim within the category.

“It’s an incredible honor for Plenty to be recognized as a finalist in these prestigious awards,” said Brydon Gerus, executive creative director at Plenty. “At Plenty, we are on a mission to bring the freshest, cleanest, most craveable produce to people everywhere. We envision a world where fruits and vegetables are as snackable as chocolate and fries. Our rebrand taps into the art of color psychology that is often associated with fast-food brands. As a result, our new identity is warm and accessible to consumers to promote vertically farmed produce that is not just healthy and more flavorful but also good for the planet.”

Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design awards honors the people, teams, and companies that transform businesses, organizations, and society through design. In its tenth year, the awards showcase some of the world’s most creative ideas and recognize creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation, while highlighting the people, companies, and trends that have steadily advanced design to the forefront of the business conversation.

“Design is not just a beauty contest,” said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. It’s something that can change the world and create solutions in a time when we face pressing global issues such as systemic racism, climate change, and a global pandemic. Many of these entries showcase these challenges while providing hope for the future through their steadfast commitment to elevate design.

The complete list of winners, finalists, and honorees can be found at fastcompany.com/90667228/branding-innovation-by-design-2021.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Plenty

Plenty is an American farming technology company that frees agriculture from the constraints of land, weather, seasons, time, distance, pests, natural disasters, and climate. The company’s plant scientists, engineers, and farmers have developed its indoor vertical farming technology to grow nutrient-rich and pesticide-free plants with extraordinary flavor. Plenty’s proprietary towers and intelligent platform make it the only vertical farm that can grow multiple crops with consistently superior flavors and yield. Plenty’s flagship farm and headquarters are located in South San Francisco, and the company operates the largest of its kind Research and Development farm in Laramie, Wyoming. Plenty is currently building the world’s highest-output, vertical, indoor farm in Compton, California.