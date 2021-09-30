Avocados From Mexico Announces New Partnership with Susan G. Komen

DALLAS — Avocados From Mexico (AFM) – the number one avocado brand in the U.S. – announced that it will be rolling out new, limited-time pink packaging during Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October in support of the brand’s first-of-its-kind partnership with Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization.

The powerful pink packaging, available exclusively at 4,000 Walmart locations nationwide, will feature a unique QR code that drives shoppers to Avocado From Mexico’s dedicated site in partnership with Komen where they can learn about the nutritional benefits of the superfood, find tips and recipes for cooking with avocados, access the avocado know-how education hub and have access to buy avocados from Walmart online.

“Avocados From Mexico was built on the values of innovation and diversity. And, it’s through our diverse staff – including more than 60% women – that unique partnerships like this one come to life,” said Alvaro Luque, President and CEO of Avocados From Mexico. “I’m proud to support such an important cause that affects so many people today.”

Healthy, delicious, and always in season, Mexican avocados represent 80 percent of Avocados consumed in the U.S. Due to their unique origin, Avocados From Mexico are the only brand of avocados available fresh in the U.S. year-round, making them ideal for fall and winter consumption.1 The avocado contains nearly 20 vitamins and minerals and is naturally a good fat.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Avocados From Mexico and grateful for the support they, and their customers, are making in our fight to save lives from breast cancer,” said Sarah Rosales, Komen’s Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “We have long shared a passion and commitment to improving the health of women and men across the country. And now together, we are working to create a world without breast cancer.”

Every two minutes, one case of breast cancer is diagnosed in the U.S. In all, one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. And, for Avocados From Mexico, helping a cause that impacts so many women made this partnership a natural fit and 75 percent of the brand’s shoppers are female. 2

“I’m thrilled Avocados From Mexico is able to support our shoppers who love us most,” said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President, Trade & Market Development at Avocados From Mexico. “It’s rare you have an opportunity to combine a beloved and nutritious product, a top retail partner and a cause close to so many Americans to truly make an impact in the product aisle.”

The brand has made a $50,000 guaranteed commitment in support of Komen’s mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research that can help prevent and cure breast cancer.

The Susan G. Komen Avocado Bag will be highlighted on the Komen’s Live Pink online catalog, as well as the Susan G. Komen partner page here.

For more on the nutritional benefits of avocados and tips and tricks for cooking with the fruit visit AvocadosFromMexico.com and check out the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

Sources:

1) Haas Avocado Board Volume Data and Projections

2) Numerator research; Avocados From Mexico 2021 data