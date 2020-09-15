The Makers of WHOLLY GUACAMOLE to Offer Free Guac at “The Pit Stop” in Dallas to Celebrate National Guacamole Day, September 16

ORANGE, Calif. —To celebrate National Guacamole Day on Wednesday, September 16, the makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America’s No. 1 refrigerated guacamole made with real ingredients and hand-scooped Hass avocados, are giving Dallas residents an avocado-themed treat. For one day only, the company is introducing “The Pit Stop” at Legacy West shopping mall. This drive-thru guacamole stand will provide visitors with free, tasty guacamole and chips throughout the day.

Additionally, as avocado lovers in the area wait for their avocados to ripen on National Guacamole Day, the makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE are giving five lucky fans the chance to win free guacamole for a year by swapping out under or over-ripened avocados for delicious, ready to eat guacamole. And if you don’t have an avocado to swap, don’t worry—you can still stop by and enjoy the guac goodness! Plus, if you are not in the Dallas area and are looking for a way to celebrate, the makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE have you covered! Head to @eatwholly on Twitter until 11:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday, September 16, to join in on the fun and enter for a chance to win free guacamole for a year1.

“Our products allow guacamole fans to enjoy the tasty goodness of real avocados without the issue of them being under- or overripe,” said Diana Pusiri, senior brand manager of the WHOLLY® brand. “The Pit Stop celebrates the convenience of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products while giving local residents a fun and socially distanced way to enjoy our favorite food on this annual holiday.”

Any donated overripe avocados will be responsibly repurposed or composted and sent to Recycle Revolution Dallas. To ensure safety and limited contact for visitors, all foods will be offered in closed, tamper-proof containers—perfect for on the go. In addition to promoting social distancing with signage, floor decals and line control, all staff will be wearing masks and gloves, and there will be hand sanitizer on-site.

“With roots in Texas and over 700 employees based in the Lone Star State, we are excited to share our love of guac with Dallas locals,” said Jean Talley, HR Manager, MegaMex Foods. “I have been with the company here in Saginaw for the last 26 years and we love giving back to the community any way we can—from blood drives to food drives and toy drives. This is such a fun way to celebrate National Guacamole Day on our home turf.”

The Pit Stop will be open from 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, September 16.

WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products make it hassle-free for people to enjoy tasty guacamole anytime, anywhere. Featuring only high-quality ingredients with no added preservatives or artificial flavors, WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE is available throughout the Dallas area at Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Winco, Sprouts, Tom Thumb, Albertsons, Brookshire’s, Target, and HEB, as well as retailers nationwide. To learn more about the brand, visit www.eatwholly.com.

ABOUT THE WHOLLY® BRAND

The WHOLLY® brand, home of WHOLLY® AVOCADO and WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America’s No. 1 refrigerated guacamole, is a global leader in ready-to-eat avocado innovation, food safety and quality. All WHOLLY® products are made with hand scooped Hass avocados and are gluten free with no preservatives added. High Pressure Technology (HPT) is used to help extend the shelf life of the products and maintain the avocado’s delicious flavors and nutrients, while eliminating potentially harmful bacteria. The WHOLLY® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S. focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.eatwholly.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.