Welcome Back to the Start of Another Tear-Free Season

PARMA, ID — Sunions®, the tearless and sweet onions, have been harvested by the dedicated growers of Peri & Sons Farms and Onions 52. Now that the harvesting stage is complete, Sunions will undergo a curing process until they reach their peak flavor, which is determined by a triple-test process.

“It took over three decades of development, careful farming, and hard work to grow this game-changing onion, and we do not take that for granted,” said Sunions project manager, Jeff Boettge, “We take pride in the uniqueness of our onions and take several steps to ensure they deliver the Sunions brand promise.”

Unlike other onions, Sunions tearless onions improve in storage, becoming sweeter with every added day. Other onions tend to become more pungent in storage, resulting in the classic “onion tears” and sharp taste. Together, the unique qualities of Sunions create the tearless and sweet onion that consumers enjoy. Sunions will be available in select retailers late this fall.

For more information, visit www.iheartsunions.com or visit our growers, Onions 52 and Peri & Sons Farms, at the PMA Virtual Fresh Summit on October 13-15.

About Sunions®

Sunions®, America’s first tearless and sweet onions, didn’t happen by accident. The product of nearly 30 years of research, development and natural hybridization, the onion is both tearless and sweet with a crunchy flavor. Once harvested, Sunions follow a tightly controlled flavor protocol and are tested throughout storage until they reach maximum tearlessness and peak flavor. Then, and only then, do Sunions growers ship them to retailers around the country. There are plenty of reasons to cry– now onions don’t have to be one of them. Sunions are marketed and distributed exclusively by Onions 52 and Peri & Sons Farms.