Commission Launches California Avocado Merchandise Shop

IRVINE, Calif. – The California Avocado Commission (CAC) announced that it has launched a California avocado merchandise shop to sell California avocado-branded merchandise online. The shop is designed to satisfy consumers who have asked where to buy such items and to promote the California avocado brand via its aficionados.

“The California Avocado Commission team has worn California avocado-branded apparel at festivals and events for years, and we always hear ‘where can I buy a shirt/hat/bag like that?’”, said CAC vice president marketing, Jan DeLyser. “Now fans will have a convenient online shop where they can purchase merchandise and show off their love of California avocados.”

Shoppers can find the merchandise at shop.californiaavocado.com and will be able to purchase directly from social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. Some of the merchandise showcases art from CAC’s advertising campaign, “The best avocados have California in them.” Other items for sale feature a variety of designs promoting the brand, such as a T-shirt with artwork of the California flag that use an avocado instead of the State’s bear, California avocado socks and more. The shop includes other apparel as well as novelty items. Fresh avocados, however, are not among the goods for sale.

“The Commission is not in the business of selling avocados, not through traditional channels and not through the online store,” said DeLyser. “This program is all about dynamic and engaging marketing.”

Marketing support for the California avocado merchandise shop began September 14 and continues throughout the California avocado off-season, starting with public relations outreach and an email blast announcing the launch of the shop to nearly 200,000 California avocado newsletter subscribers. A social campaign highlighting the array of merchandise will be complemented by an influencer marketing program involving twenty social influencers, driving momentum and engagement for the shop. Additional support will continue throughout the year.

The 2020 California avocado season is winding down but there still is fruit available for late-season programs. Late summer California avocado marketing has included streaming video, digital advertising, content partner programs, social media programs, an outdoor billboard with graphics that changed from day to night and a commuter train wrapped with graphics from CAC’s advertising campaign.

“More than 90% of this season’s California avocado crop has been harvested,” said DeLyser. The remaining crop is being shipped mainly in California and may last through Halloween this year.”

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. California avocados are cultivated with uncompromising dedication to quality and freshness, by nearly 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com, join us at Facebook.com/CaliforniaAvocados and @CA_Avocados on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram or shop for California avocado merchandise at Shop.CaliforniaAvocado.com.