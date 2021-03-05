Annual Board Nominations Now Open For The Hass Avocado Board

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – With a new year comes a new opportunity for passionate avocado industry members to consider serving on the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) in one of 12 board positions. Today, HAB shares the detailed schedule and process for nominating members of its board to inspire interested importers and producers to participate in the nomination process and join HAB on its vision to make avocados America’s most popular fruit.

Annual board nominations provide industry members with the opportunity to take an active role in helping HAB to promote the consumption of Hass avocados in the United States. HAB has played an important catalyst role in making avocados the envy of the produce industry by increasing consumption to 8.32 lbs. per capita for 2020 in the U.S. up from an average of 1.6 lbs. per capita in the 1990’s, an increase of 420%. Whereas consumption in the total fruit category expanded by only 9.4% over this same period.

“The industry can count on HAB to be a catalyst for action and a reason to be confident,” said HAB Chairman Jorge Hernandez. “The diverse voices across our industry who wish to make a difference through a leadership role on our board are strongly encouraged to review the nomination schedule and consider participating.”

March 1, 2021: Eligible producers and importers of Hass avocados are mailed announcement of open seats.

Eligible producers and importers of Hass avocados are mailed announcement of open seats. March 30, 2021: Deadline for receipt of nomination forms.

Deadline for receipt of nomination forms. April 26, 2021: Ballots mailed to producers and importers for voting.

Ballots mailed to producers and importers for voting. May 24, 2021 : Deadline for receipt of ballots.

Deadline for receipt of ballots. June 7, 2021: Nomination results from Davis Farr LLP announced by board, with two nominees for each position in industry preference provided for consideration to the USDA Secretary of Agriculture for appointment.

The new term will begin on November 1, 2021 with members and alternates officially seated at the board meeting on December 1, 2021. To view the full schedule and for additional details, visit: www.hassavocadoboard.com/nominations.

HAB is an agriculture promotion group established in 2002 to promote the consumption of Hass avocados in the United States. A 12-member board representing domestic producers and importers of Hass avocados directs HAB’s promotion, research and information programs under supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. Funding for HAB comes from domestic Hass avocado producers and importers who import fruit into the United States.

To learn more about HAB and its mission, visit: https://hassavocadoboard.com/inside-hab/.

###

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.