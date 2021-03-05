DMA Solutions Offers a Line of Essential Marketing Services

DALLAS, TX – DMA Solutions, a marketing agency serving the fresh food and floral industry, announces a line of essential services for marketers seeking to build a foundation or boost current performance.

The line of services DMA has identified as “essential” include solutions that are both budget-friendly and able to be completed in 45 days or less. Examples of these services include “Recipe Development & Photography,” “Social Media Assessment,” “Messaging Guide Creation” and “Website Audit & Recommended Strategy.”

“We understand that marketers are in need of quick and affordable solutions to help prove results for their brand,” said Megan Zweig, vice president of DMA Solutions. “We’ve developed these essential services to help marketers off the ground with foundational support or to simply boost the marketing efforts already in place.”

DMA is booking discovery meetings to offer recommendations and pricing quotes for those interested in learning more. For more on DMA’s essential services or to stay up-to-date on upcoming Marketing Matters webinars, visit the company’s website.

# # #

About DMA Solutions, Inc.

DMA Solutions, Inc. is a marketing agency serving the fresh produce industry driven by a mission to increase demand of fresh fruits and vegetables. DMA Solutions, Inc. works to help their fresh produce clients achieve business goals with measurable marketing strategies that reach both consumer and trade audiences. With a successful track record in fresh produce marketing, DMA Solutions, Inc. provides a full spectrum of marketing services with quantifiable results to fit each of their clients’ individual needs. To learn more about DMA Solutions, Inc., the company’s work and its team of marketers, visit www.dma-solutions.com and the The Core blog, and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.