Self Smarter Podcast Launches “Improving Team Dynamics” Coaching Service

DALLAS – The Self Smarter Podcast, hosted by Dan’l Mackey Almy and Megan Zweig of DMA Solutions, announces the launch of “Improving Team Dynamics”, a customized coaching service designed to strengthen the relationship among team members and amplify their collective brilliance.

WHO: Self Smarter

WHAT: Starting at $399 per person, Self Smarter’s “Improving Team Dynamics” is a customized form of coaching designed to strengthen relationships among team members and amplify their collective brilliance. Through Self Smarter’s signature personalized approach to improving team dynamics, Megan and Dan’l will identify the specific needs of a team and craft an experience that cultivates genuine connections and effective communication rooted in the understanding of oneself and other team members.

WHEN: Designed to fit your schedule and hosted virtually

WHERE: Click HERE to sign-up!

About Self Smarter

Self Smarter launched in February 2022 as a weekly podcast with new episodes every Monday. Hosted by Dan’l Mackey Almy and Megan Zweig, the podcast encourages leaders to feel equipped and reach their full potential. In 2023, the podcast expanded to offer leadership development resources and coaching for individuals and teams to hone their purpose, passion and potential. The Self Smarter podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Stitcher, and RSS. For more information and to stay up to date on current episodes, visit BeSelfSmarter.com, or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About DMA Solutions

DMA Solutions is a full-service brand and marketing agency serving industries across fresh produce, better-for-you foods, restaurants, and more. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DMA Solutions provides a full spectrum of marketing services with quantifiable results to fit each of their client’s individual needs. To learn more about DMA Solutions, the company’s work, and its team of marketers, visit dma-solutions.com and The Core Blog, and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.