Steven Muro to Present Important Retail Insights About Hass Avocado Shoppers During July 29 Webinar

LOS ANGELES – Steven Muro, president and founder of Fusion, will share his expertise and industry knowledge during a live webinar from the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. PDT. The webinar will share insights about the dynamic Super avocado shopper and how retailers can reach this influential target to drive sales of Hass avocados.

“This webinar is important for retailers and industry leaders to learn key insights into this targeted shopper profile,” explains Muro. “Details of the impact of the ‘super’ avocado shopper and the shift in shopper purchasing trends over the last four years will also be highlighted during the webinar.”

Fusion, a business-to-business integrated marketing agency, provided HAB with the in-depth study from which key points will be featured during the webinar. The study measured the impact of heavily involved avocado shoppers on long-term category growth compared to shoppers that are less involved in the category. The study also uncovered the underlying purchase trends of Hispanic and Non-Hispanic avocado shoppers and examined their current and future roles in the growth of the avocado category.

The webinar is in partnership with the Hass Avocado Board and is part of their webinar series. Emilano Escobedo, executive director of the Hass Avocado Board, kicked-off the first in the series in last month’s webinar with an overview of the industry. The webinar series shares timely information about topics important to the Hass avocado industry and brings people together to work collectively toward industry growth. The webinars are informative and free to attend. Live questions and answers follow each webinar. Register for the webinar at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/358467595104977166?source=msc. Sign up for email notifications for future webinars at https://hassavocadoboard.com/.

About Fusion

Fusion provides clear business direction through research, analytics, market insights and communications, giving clients more time to focus on their business. Fusion partners with clients to uncover growth opportunities and solutions for each client’s unique business needs. The experienced team of marketing and analytical professionals provide dedicated client support, informed thinking and innovation to provide the highest level of expertise for any analytic and creative business endeavor. GoWithFusion.com

About The Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB)exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.