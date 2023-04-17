Why Walmart is Closing Half its Stores in Chicago

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Retail & FoodService April 17, 2023

New YorkCNN — Walmart plans to close half its stores in Chicago, a reversal of the retail giant’s high-profile commitment in 2020 to expand in the city as part of its corporate racial justice initiative in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by police.

Walmart announced Tuesday that next week it will close four poor-performing stores out of the eight it operates in Chicago. Three of the locations are located in Chicago’s South and West Side neighborhoods, which are predominantly minority and have long struggled with grocery and retail access. One of the stores is in Chicago’s North Side, which is predominantly White and more affluent.

The announcement comes after Walmart highlighted its efforts in Chicago as a “critical part” of its broader $100 million pledge to advancing racial equity in 2020.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNN

Related Articles

Produce

FIU, Walmart Foundation to Help Farmers Respond to Changing Climate

Evelyn S. Gonzalez, Florida International University Produce December 21, 2018

With support from The Walmart Foundation, researchers in FIU’s College of Arts, Sciences & Education and the College of Business will conduct a thorough assessment of Florida’s tomato and strawberry production systems. They will evaluate the entire supply chain — from farmer to processor, distributor, retailer and consumer — to identify what works, what doesn’t, and why.

Retail & FoodService

Walmart Transforms Regional Distribution Center in Palestine, Texas into High-Tech Facility

Walmart Retail & FoodService October 27, 2022

Walmart is announcing the completion of the renovations made to the retrofitted regional distribution center (RDC) in Palestine, Texas, transforming it into a high-tech automation center. This multi-million-dollar investment to the 1.2 million square foot facility is part of a broader initiative that the retailer announced last year to renovate all 42 regional distribution centers with automated technology.