Re Fresh Expands Team with Produce Industry Pros

Salinas, CA — Re Fresh, launched in August by produce industry veterans Doug Fisher and Joe Cimino to reimagine the produce procurement experience, has expanded their team by hiring seven accomplished produce industry professionals.

“Re Fresh was founded with a philosophy to focus on customer service, relationship building and a deep understanding of our customers’ needs. This is accomplished by assembling the right people augmented by technology to carry out our vision,” stated Joe Cimino, co-founder. “With these hires, everything is in place to fulfill these goals.”

Jamie Corn, Janette Gomez, and Joey Eubanks join the team as Business Development Executives. Jamie Corn brings with her six years of produce industry experience in account management, purchasing, sales, and logistics. Janette Gomez brings 16 years of produce industry experience in account management, purchasing, and sales to the team. Joey Eubanks comes to Re Fresh with 17 years of experience in account management, purchasing, sales, and shipping.

TJ Ware, Mike Mouisset, and Sean Azzelio make up the Re Fresh purchasing team and bring a combined total of 67 years of produce experience to the organization. The purchasing team rolls up to Azzelio as Director of Procurement. This team is proficient in all commodities and growing regions across North America as well as imports from Central and South America.

Debbie Enos completes the team as Chief of Staff. Enos is a 12-year produce industry veteran with experience in executive administration, contract management, and human resources.

“We have built a team that reflects our vision and values, and brings with them deep experience and established relationships. These are talented, dedicated, and curious individuals who work tirelessly to remove roadblocks and support our customers and suppliers,” concluded Doug Fisher, co-founder.

