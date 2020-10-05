Sunset Grows West

Kingsville, ON – As the leading greenhouse vegetable operator in North America, Mastronardi Produce is no stranger to creating growth and opportunity. In a move that will continue the company’s unprecedented growth, Mastronardi has announced the establishment of a new distribution center in British Columbia on the west coast of Canada. The distribution center will serve the Western region of the US and Canada, delivering premium greenhouse-grown produce to a market that has only seen a small presence by the company to-date.

“We have a very strong presence in the East, where consumers have access to our unique and flavorful products,” says Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. “We’ve had our eye on the Western region for some time now, and we are excited to finally bring fresh SUNSET® flavor to that region.”

The 70,000 square foot facility, located in Surrey, BC will feature the same state of the art operating systems and food safety protocols as the company’s other North American distribution centers for inventory tracking, customer fulfillment, receiving, shipping and tracing of produce from farms to consumer. Its location positions it well to distribute into the United States, as well as export into other markets beyond North America. The DC will be served by an expanded network of growers in the Western region.

“The SUNSET® brand and the quality of our produce are well known among consumers,” continues Mastronardi. “We have already seen an incredible excitement from growers in that region to begin partnering with SUNSET® to grow our exclusive varieties with exceptional flavor.”

The new BC distribution center will ship SUNSET® tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, berries and lettuce to major retailers across the region beginning January 2021.

About SUNSET®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, SUNSET® grows and markets nationally recognized brands, including Campari®, Angel Sweet®, and Flavor Bombs® tomatoes. SUNSET® has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries.

