Ring in the New Year with Immune Boosting Mandarins from DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic

Chelsea, MA – Start the new year off with delicious, vitamin-packed organic and conventional mandarins from Morning Kiss Organic and DiSilva Fruit. With California and Morocco crops in full swing, January is the best time of year to promote mandarins. Morning Kiss Organic and DiSilva Fruit are ready to support promotional efforts, and private label opportunities are available.

Mandarins are part of a full line of citrus offerings include navels, grapefruit, lemons, and limes – as well as specialty citrus items including heirloom navels, cara-cara navels, blood oranges, minneolas, stem and leaf murcotts, satsumas, golden nuggets, pummelos and melo golds.

Demand for specialty citrus continues to grow in both conventional and organic categories. Organic citrus in particular has seen strong growth in the past several years and is one of the leading categories of all organic purchases.

“We’re anticipating a surge in health-driven lifestyle changes among consumers as we head into the new year. From increasing daily servings of fruits and vegetables to committing to buying organic, people are striving to change their habits for the better. Mandarins are immune-boosting superstars packed with vitamin C, so they are ripe to see demand this winter,” says Alden Guptill, Sales Manager at DiSilva Fruit.

With navel and mandarin volumes up over last year, plentiful promotional opportunities on bagged citrus are available. Consumers are paying more attention than ever to price and value; Morning Kiss and DiSilva Fruit are focused on providing high quality citrus at a price point that will encourage sales.

Citrus is freshly packed to order, in customizable packaging reducing loss to spoilage at retail, and therefore protecting the retailer’s bottom line. Produce is delivered daily to ensure the highest quality, and best tasting selection available.

About DiSilva, Gold Bell & Arrowfarms

A trusted leader in the produce company for over 50 years, Arrowfarms has state of the art production facilities located within the heart of New England’s major food hub. These facilities are used for packaging all varieties of potatoes, onions, citrus, and various other commodities. When a customer or vendor develops a relationship with an Arrowfarms company, they receive the best of what the produce industry has to offer. The company is comprised of dynamic companies, Arrowfarms, Gold Bell Inc., DiSilva Fruit, and Morning Kiss Organic.