New York Produce Show: Deadline to Lock in Early-Bird Booth Space is January 31

The 2025 New York Produce Show and Conference, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary from Dec. 2-4, offers trade show exhibitors the opportunity to lock in early-bird booth application rates until Jan. 31.

Those interested in procuring lower rates for the one-day trade show, scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 3, can either complete and submit an application or contact their current sales representative. Those who are advertisers in Produce Business magazine or are members of the Eastern Produce Council are eligible for additional discounts.

The New York Produce Show annually welcomes thousands of representatives from the fresh produce and perishables industries – including retail, foodservice and wholesale/distribution executives, marketers, international trade groups, domestic shippers and service providers. The trade show is the centerpiece of the Conference, boasting hundreds of exhibitors in the Javits Center, deep networking through its exclusive Buyer-Connect program, stunning foodservice demonstrations with acclaimed chefs, and critical educational programming on its Industry Insights stage.

“The trade show floor is the ultimate place for companies to do business and make connections at the most dynamic time of the year in New York City,” says Ken Whitacre, CEO of Phoenix Media Network and Publisher of Produce Business. “The opportunities for exhibitors are boundless, putting them in front of key decision-makers from across the fresh produce industry.”

The three-day conference also features a chance for business leaders and their teams to learn from the best at dozens of educational sessions through its Global Trade Symposium, Foodservice Forum and Foundational Excellence program (for those with less than five years’ experience). The Show also hosts two of the best industry networking events – its Welcome Reception and Keynote Breakfast/Awards Ceremony — as well as retail and wholesale tours.

Beyond the chance to exhibit and be seen by key players in produce, there are numerous sponsorship opportunities – both on the floor and at the Show’s co-located venues and receptions. The 2024 Show saw a record number of sponsors, bolstered by an expansion of foodservice at the show and partnerships with the New York State Restaurant Association and New York City Hospitality Alliance.

About Phoenix Media Network

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Phoenix Media Network has provided industry-leading insight across the fresh food and perishables industry for nearly four decades. Founded in 1985, Phoenix Media has grown exponentially. It boasts the signature New York Produce Show and Conference as well as supporting publications, Produce Business, ProduceBusinessUK.com, Deli Business, Cheese Connoisseur and PerishableNews.com. Phoenix’s mission is to initiate industry improvement; to elevate and modernize the industry; and to help promote and foster discussions on marketing, merchandising, management, and procurement.