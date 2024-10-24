RubyFrost Apples Now Available: Crisp, Flavorful and Ready to Sell

Harvest builds on strong volume growth among top customers

Lockport, New York — Crunch Time Apple Growers, a cooperative of more than 150 family farmers across New York state, has finished harvesting this year’s crop of RubyFrost™ apples. Retailers are encouraged to place orders now to ensure they have RubyFrost apples stocked for consumers.

“Harvest was about two weeks early this year and we anticipate consumers will be ready to buy

RubyFrost as fall and holiday festivities start,” said Jessica Wells, executive director at Crunch

Time Apple Growers. “Our team is ready to help retailers drum up interest around RubyFrost.”

Since their introduction to the market, RubyFrost apples have become a favorite among shoppers for their stunning color and crisp, white flesh. Last year, RubyFrost recorded double-digit percentage growth in volume among four of its top six retail customers, with a 15% volume gain for its top customer. This year, Crunch Time will continue to focus on promoting the apples where they are sold.

“Shoppers love RubyFrost apples for their balanced, tart yet sweet flavor,” said Wells. “RubyFrost are great for baking and cooking—they have a bit less sugar, so that apple flavor survives the heat! Thanks to their high Vitamin C levels, they’re slow to brown, which also makes them the perfect choice for charcuterie boards and salads.”

Backed by distinctive branding and growing consumer demand, RubyFrost is the perfect choice for elevating produce sections and catering to consumers seeking a versatile and flavorful apple.

Crunch Time Apple Growers is ready to support retailers with promotional materials and customized marketing efforts to ensure a successful partnership. For more information on how to stock high-quality RubyFrost Apples customers will love, contact our team at 716-300-8522 or visit RubyFrostApple.com/#contact.