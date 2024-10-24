RPE Launches Innovative Sweet Potato Program to Meet Consumer Demands and Optimize Retail Space

Bancroft, WI. — RPE, a trusted leader in the fresh produce industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new comprehensive sweet potato program, tailored to meet growing market demands while maximizing efficiency for retail partners. This program is designed to offer year-round availability and includes a variety of packaging options to cater to diverse consumer needs.

Key Components of the Sweet Potato Program:

Flexible Giro Bag Options : Available in 3-, 4-, and 5-pound sizes, these bags are designed for convenience and flexibility.

: Available in 3-, 4-, and 5-pound sizes, these bags are designed for convenience and flexibility. Micro Single Packs : Perfect for single servings, these 8 oz. packs offer a quick and easy option for consumers on the go.

: Perfect for single servings, these 8 oz. packs offer a quick and easy option for consumers on the go. Steamer Bag : This 1.5 lb. bag is ideal for health-conscious consumers looking for a fast, healthy side dish.

: This 1.5 lb. bag is ideal for health-conscious consumers looking for a fast, healthy side dish. Bulk Cartons : A 40 lb. option caters to bulk purchasers and institutional buyers.

: A 40 lb. option caters to bulk purchasers and institutional buyers. Sweet Potatoes Your Way™: A standout in the industry, this 12 oz. micro tray with a Brown Sugar Cinnamon seasoning packet offers a unique value-added product. It’s the only one of its kind in the market, providing convenience and customization in one package.

Sweet Potatoes Your Way: A Revolution in Convenience and Taste

Sweet Potatoes Your Way redefines convenience with its microwave-ready tray and versatile seasoning options, ensuring a hassle-free cooking experience. These petite sweet potatoes come with a thin, tender skin that does not require peeling, making them a perfect fit for a variety of cooking methods—whether quickly microwaved, crisply air-fried, or traditionally roasted. The included Brown Sugar Cinnamon seasoning packet adds a classic, savory-sweet flavor that is especially perfect for the fall season.

Optimizing Retail Space and Meeting Consumer Trends

“Sweet potatoes have shown consistent market growth and profitability, and by introducing Sweet Potatoes Your Way along with our comprehensive suite of traditional offerings, we are meeting consumer demand for both convenience and flexibility,” said Rachel Atkinson-Leach, Vice President, Brand & Category Excellence at RPE. “This program is meticulously designed to optimize shelf space and provide our retail partners with products that meet their customers’ needs year-round.”

For more information about RPE’s innovative sweet potato program, visit rpeproduce.com or contact call/email 800.678.2789 / salesinfo@rpespud.com

About RPE

RPE is a leading provider in the fresh produce sector, committed to delivering quality, flavor, and innovation to tables nationwide. With a focus on sustainability and consumer satisfaction, RPE continues to be at the forefront of the produce industry.