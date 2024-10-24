Texas Onion Industry Announces “TX1015 Sweet Onion Day” Weslaco Chamber of Commerce Makes Proclamation

Mission, Texas – The Texas onion industry proudly declared October 15th as “TX1015 Sweet Onion Day”, commemorating the ideal planting date for TX1015 Sweet Onions, as identified by the onion’s creators Dr. Leonard Pike and Paul Leeper of Texas A&M University. Weslaco city officials, alongside members of the South Texas Onion Committee (STOC) came together for an official proclamation to mark this special occasion.

As a key contributor to Texas agriculture, the beloved state vegetable is shedding its layers, giving the industry an opportunity to shine in front of consumers. Throughout this week-long celebration, the STOC featured growers, shippers, and packers as they shared their support for this momentous occasion. Fun facts, a drawing contest, an educational poster, and the TX1015 Sweet Onion Day sign were just a few of the promotional assets created to spark conversation and engagement.

“With over 30 million Texans, now is the perfect time to educate consumers about the TX1015 Sweet Onion”, remarks Dante Galeazzi, President of the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA). “With the “TX1015 Sweet Onion Day” proclamation by the City of Weslaco, we’re shining a spotlight on TX1015 sweet onions. As the first domestically grown sweet onion of the year, the TX1015 deserves to be celebrated for its unique history, incredible flavor and versatility. This recognition reflects the industry’s commitment to raising awareness and reminding consumers of the bounties of Texas agriculture.”

Empowering the community to understand where their food comes from is a collective effort and the South Texas Onion Committee (STOC) and TIPA are proud to partner with the Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce & Vistors Center, which has shown a strong commitment to highlighting the TX1015 Sweet Onion.

“The TX1015 Sweet Onion is a staple within our community. From the Onion Fest to the Onion Run, this proclamation is another event to bring people from all walks of life together,” states Barabara Jean Garcia, President & CEO of the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. “Over 42,231 Weslaco residents have the power to support our local farmers and celebrate our agricultural heritage. This event not only highlights the unique flavor of this decadent superfood but strengthens our connections and promotes local businesses. We encourage everyone to celebrate this week and make lasting memories together.”

Texas onions are currently being planted throughout the Rio Grande Valley. If the weather cooperates, consumers should see the first onions on store shelves beginning in March.

For more information, please visit the TX1015 social media platforms, including Facebook, and Instagram.

Check out the TX1015 Sweet Onion Day Toolkit here.

About the Texas International Produce Association

The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) was founded in 1942 and represents over 400 member companies as they educate, advocate, promote and represent the fresh produce industry of more than $13 billion dollars that is either produced in Texas or considers Texas its first point of arrival for domestic distribution. For information, please visit www.texipa.org.