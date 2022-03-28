Save Foods Reduces Pear Loss by 60% and Adds Biggest Israeli Packer, Rafkor Ltd., as Commercial Customer

Miami, FL — Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps reduce food waste and ensure food safety, announced pilot results that show Save Foods’ treatment reduces pear loss by 60%. This announcement follows a recently completed two-season trial with Israeli packer, Rafkor Ltd., who has now become a commercial customer of Save Foods.

In the US, pears are a popular summer fruit. Modern post-harvest technologies, such as chemical treatment and refrigeration, make it possible to enjoy them all year round, with storage periods of up to 12 months. However, post-harvest disease is a major limiting factor in the long-term storage of the fruit. Losses can be as high as 50-60% in storage bins before packing, and decay can also be found in boxes of packed fruit. The loss of produce, and repacking due to decay, costs the industry millions of dollars each year. Post-harvest losses for pears – in storage, at the retail level and with the consumer – have a serious impact on food security, profitability, and the ability of growers to sustainably manage natural resources.

Rafkor, located in Rosh Pina in northern Israel, is a leading packing house that treats about 40% of the pears produced in Israel. They also handle other fresh produce such as as stone fruit, citrus, pomegranates and kiwi. After two consecutive seasons using Save Foods’ green treatment, Rafkor experienced an average of 60% less waste after long-term storage for the two varieties of pears used in the pilot, Kostya and Spadona. Globally, the value of the fresh pear market is projected to reach US$ 37.1 billion by 2027.

Haviv Aharon, Chief Executive Officer of Rafkor Ltd., commented: “Being a sustainable company is an important element of the company’s mission and Save Foods’ green products are safe and contribute to the preservation of the overall quality of the pears during long storage. We are now looking to expand our use of Save Foods’ products to other fruit.”

Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli Subsidiary, noted: “We have shown time and again that our treatment is effective and has a positive impact on waste reduction and on the bottom line for growers, packers and retailers. So far all our commercial trials have converted to commercial customers, which is a testament to the effectiveness and significance of our eco-friendly products.” Mr. Sztybel went on to say: “We believe that reducing food loss and waste is now more important than ever. According to the UN’s World Food Programme, the number of people on the edge of famine now stands at 44 million, up from 27 million in 2019. Experts believe the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will further exascerbate the global food system, which was already strained under supply chain issues and changing weather patterns”.

About Rafkor

Rafkor Ltd. was founded in 1970 by farmers in Rosh Pina, in order to handle the storage, packaging and marketing of their crops. These days the company also receives fruit from outside the local area, providing all stages of treatment and marketing. Over the years, the company has developed expertise in handling a variety of fruits. Rafcor was the first company to store pears in controlled cold storage for a whole year, and to this day it leads in all stages of pear treatment, with the company treating about 40% of the total pear crop in israel.

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including; citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

